Perfectly Pure, Northern Ireland’s pioneering producer of 100 per cent natural vegetable juices, has announced a new sponsorship deal with 20-year-old motorcycle racer Adam Brown.

The collaboration will see Perfectly Pure support Dungannon man, Adam Brown, throughout his 2026 British Supersport 600 season, where he races for the Yamaha team, JDM Motorsport, in the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship.

Founded by Tyrone-based qualified nutritionist Kathie McCausland, Perfectly Pure has become synonymous with clean-label, nutrition-packed juices, designed to boost energy, immunity and overall wellbeing. The sponsorship not only reflects the brand’s commitment to performance nutrition but also places it at the heart of a sport where physical and mental endurance are essential.

The partnership was a natural fit, as Adam, who has already broken records in British motorcycle racing, has long been an advocate for natural, nutrient-rich fuel both on and off the track.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Kathie McCausland said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be backing Adam Brown this season.

"His determination, focus and talent are inspiring. He’s a young man on a mission and I love that.

"At Perfectly Pure, we believe in fuelling performance naturally, with no shortcuts, no added sugar, and no preservatives – just honest, functional nutrition. Adam embodies everything we stand for. We’re thrilled to support his journey and to help other riders and fans understand the power of clean, natural fuel.”

Adam, who began racing in 2022 and has rapidly climbed the ranks of British motorsport, says the sponsorship is a boost for his physical preparation but also for raising awareness among fellow riders.

Adam said: “A lot of riders take sugar-packed energy drinks or synthetic shots before a race. But I’ve started taking a shot of Perfectly Pure’s Beetroot Juice or Immune Support before heading to the grid. It’s clean, it’s powerful, and it’s something I can trust to give me a real edge without any rubbish in it. I’d love to see more riders and athletes move away from artificial products and turn to something which actually good for their bodies.”

In the highly competitive world of motorcycle racing, small margins matter. Adam’s discipline off the bike has become a cornerstone of his rapid progression, with nutrition, fitness and mindset all playing critical roles in his development.

Adam, who made history in 2023 by becoming the first Northern Irish rider since Jonathan Rea to secure pole position on a debut weekend in the Junior Supersport 400 class, is targeting the World Championship within four years.

Kathie said supporting young local talent is part of Perfectly Pure’s long-term vision as the company prepares to celebrate its 10th birthday with the announcement of a significant investment in the next few months.

The former Celebrity Big Brother, Love Island and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star, Calum Best, recently took to social media to share his enthusiasm for Perfectly Pure's Immune Support, which is packed with garlic, ginger, lemon, turmeric, and black pepper - key ingredients known for their immune-boosting properties.

She said: “We were the first to bring cold-pressed juice to Northern Ireland and we’ve built our reputation on quality ingredients and integrity. Now, we’re investing in people who reflect those same values. Adam is going places, and we’re proud to be part of that story.”