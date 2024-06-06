Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sanville Group’s acquisition of Glenview Care Home includes facility upgrades and modernisation with existing staff retained and additional staff recruited

Sanville Group of Care Homes, a provider of care homes across Northern Ireland, has acquired Glenview Care Home in Cabragh, Dungannon.

This strategic move expands Sanville Group's reach and reinforces its commitment to raising the bar for nursing and dementia care in the region.

All existing Glenview staff will be retained, and additional staff recruited, bringing Sanville Group’s total workforce to over 250 employees.

Pictured is Yvonne McAvoy, director, Joe Gervin, director, Barbara Convery, director, Sharon Loane, operational director, Kirsty McCammon, Glenview manager and Patrick McAvoy, director

Glenview, which has a long-standing reputation for quality care provision, offers accommodation for up to 45 residents and boasts extensive facilities including social lounges, an activities room, a hair salon, laundry room, outdoor patio areas and visitor parking.

"We're absolutely delighted to welcome the Glenview community into the Sanville Group family," said Sharon Loane, operational director at Sanville Group.

"This exciting expansion allows us to extend our reach and provide exceptional care to even more residents across Northern Ireland. Glenview's dedication to resident well-being mirrors our own, facilitating a smooth transition for everyone. Together, we'll build on Glenview's strong foundation and create an even more enriching environment for all residents and staff."

Pictured is the new signage

Sanville Group will build on these strong foundations, utilising the company's expertise and resources to enhance the quality of care and services offered. This will include facility upgrades and modernisation similar to successful improvements undertaken at other care homes within the Sanville Group portfolio. It will also invest in providing ongoing training and development opportunities for all Glenview’s caregivers, nurses and support staff.

The smooth integration of Glenview is further ensured by Sanville Group's conveniently located head office in Moy, Tyrone, which will provide ongoing support to the Glenview team.

"We're thrilled to join the Sanville Group family at Glenview," added Kirsty McCammon, manager. "Following 35 successful years under the leadership of Mr. & Mrs. Gregg, we're excited for this new chapter.

"Together, we see the potential for continued growth in resident care and the creation of exciting staff development opportunities, all in line with Sanville Group's high standards."

