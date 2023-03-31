New figures released by Northern Ireland Screen show over 500 people from Northern Ireland were involved behind the scenes of feature film ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’.

As well as showcasing the beauty of Northern Ireland to audiences around the world the production generated an estimated £43m for the local economy.

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Filmed on location across Northern Ireland and at Titanic Studios in Belfast Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Despite pandemic-related challenges the production featuring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant shot on location in Clandeboye Estate, Tollymore Forest, Ballintoy Beach, Carrickfergus Castle, Glenarm Castle, Fairhead, Dunservick Castle and at Titanic studios.

The Paramount Pictures and eOne production supported over 500 jobs and provided multiple training opportunities for local people during filming from May to August in 2021.

Richard Williams, chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen, said: “Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ is yet another example of how Northern Ireland continues to cement its reputation as a location of choice for international productions. As is evidenced on screen, we are uniquely positioned to offer stunning locations alongside world class studio space underpinned by highly skilled and experienced crew.

"We continue to build on this rich ecosystem which will help deliver the Department for the Economy’s 10x Economic Vision by offering highly skilled job opportunities, placements to develop our growing screen workforce, and establish significant supply chains that all contribute to stronger economic activity.”

Naomi Liston, supervising locations manager led a team of 19 people on ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ scouting the best on location options: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to showcase so much of what Northern Ireland has to offer on Dungeons and Dragons. Our reputation as a filming destination of choice is built on period and medieval shoots but as this film was shot in summer, it was so nice to show off our lush green forests, our rolling hills and flowering fields. We shot on location right across Northern Ireland and the beauty of our natural landscape coupled with the unique architecture creates the perfect backdrop in this movie and I’m sure will inspire many people to visit.”

Throughout the filming of ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ Northern Ireland Screen worked with Paramount Pictures to provide training opportunities for nine local people. Sound trainee Oscar Prescott was provided with a hybrid of classroom and on the job training being mentored by multiple Emmy Award-winning Ronan Hill enable him to work on set during production.

Oscar Prescott, sound trainee, added: “Before I joined the Northern Ireland Screen trainee scheme I’d never set foot on a set before. After being introduced to my mentor Ronan, I’ve worked alongside him on a number of productions, Dungeons and Dragons being the largest. As a consequence of the on the job learning I was able to apply my previous experience and adapt it to this larger scale production and the different pace. Ensuring quality sound while out on location in Tollymore Forest or Ballintoy Harbour is not without challenge, but it was an incredible experience and I’m left with a real sense of pride when I watch the trailers to know that I played a role in this global production. It’s opened up career opportunities for me locally, nationally and internationally.”

‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves’ is released in cinemas globally today (March 31) and was screened to crew at an exclusive preview event hosted by Northern Ireland Screen on Thursday, March 25.