Ashley Robinson, Residential Manager at The Peninsula, which is owned by Dunluce Healthcare, has been awarded Manager of the Year at the 2025 Heart of Peninsula Care Awards.

Ashley, who has built a career spanning eight years at Dunluce Healthcare, started as a Care Assistant at Oakmont Lodge, one of Dunluce Healthcare’s five homes across Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the achievement, Ashley said:

“It is an honour to be named Care Manager of the Year.

Dunluce Healthcare manager named Care Manager of the Year

“Every resident in our care deserves to feel valued, empowered, and supported, and it’s a privilege to play a part in their journey.

“At The Peninsula, and across Dunluce Healthcare, our residents and their families are at the heart of everything we do and I’m incredibly proud to lead a team that shares this vision.”

In addition to Ashley’s success, The Peninsula was Highly Commended for Residential Home of the Year, a prestigious honour that recognises the outstanding quality of care, compassion, and commitment delivered by the home.

Mary McAvoy, Activities Therapist at Bangor’s Oakmont Lodge, was Highly Commended as Activity Therapist of the Year.

Mary was praised for her creativity in supporting enrichment activities that improve the wellbeing of residents.

Ryan Smith, Chief Executive at Dunluce Healthcare commented:

“Recognition at The Heart of Peninsula Care Awards highlights the exceptional standards and commitment demonstrated by our teams across Northern Ireland.

“Ashley, Mary, and the dedicated staff at The Peninsula and Oakmont Lodge exemplify our mission to deliver excellence in care - providing reassurance, comfort, and confidence to residents and their families.”