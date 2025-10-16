Dunluce Lodge’s opening year celebrations are continuing after the five-star Portrush hotel won Newcomer of the Year at the prestigious Georgina Campbell Food & Hospitality Awards 2025.

The Georgina Campbell judges praised Dunluce Lodge for its dramatic coastal setting, elegant contemporary design, and harmonious blend of understated luxury with a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

The judges said: “Overlooking the Atlantic and the rugged headland crowned by Dunluce Castle, its setting could hardly be more dramatic – and this special sense of place is at the heart of everything it offers.

“The classic contemporary design takes full advantage of the sweeping views, while natural tones and local materials make for relaxing interiors and the blend of understated luxury with a genuine welcome has made Dunluce Lodge a retreat where guests feel both indulged and at ease.”

Left to right; Sinead McNicholl (Director of Sales & Marketing), Jodie Mairs (Head House Keeper), Mark Winters (Executive Sous Chef), Stephen Holland (Executive Head Chef), Holly Scott (Receptionist), Stephen Meldrum (General Manager) celebrate the latest award for Dunluce Lodge.

The “quietly luxurious” accommodation was highlighted by the judges, who identified that good food showcasing the finest local produce is central to the Dunluce Lodge experience.

“A celebration of the North Coast's larder, the emphasis is on seasonality, provenance and flavour - and service is exemplary too,” the judges added.

There was a special mention too for the Dunluce Lodge staff, who were commended for being “warm and attentive without ever being overbearing” and creating “a sense of ease that encourages guests to linger”.

They concluded: “With its unique location, refined hospitality and special food, Dunluce Lodge is setting a new benchmark for Irish coastal retreats.”

Stephen Meldrum, General Manager of Dunluce Lodge, said everyone at the hotel is absolutely thrilled to have been named ‘Newcomer of the Year’ at the Georgina Campbell Awards.

Stephen said: “Dunluce Lodge is setting a new standard as the definitive luxury location on the Causeway Coast. Overlooking the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club and framed by dramatic, wave-crashed cliffs that surround it, our location speaks for itself.