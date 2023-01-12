Millies Public House & Kitchen has completed the final phase of its renovation programme with the introduction of a glass-sided dining and bar area.

The Green House can seat up to 70 customers and offers a modern and luxurious all-day dining experience.

The family-run business opened in 2021 and has undergone major project work to transform the Dunmurry establishment into a welcoming, stylish, bustling pub and restaurant.

The ambitious renovation programme has included transforming the main bar area, the expansion of the gastro kitchen and the introduction of a new lounge area, exclusive VIP balcony and private hire space.

Since opening, the investment has created 12 full-time and 13 part-time jobs across a variety of roles in the business, with the Green House directly responsible for the creation of two part-time positions.

Eoin Trainor-O’Neill, manager of Millies Public House & Kitchen and who has been instrumental in bringing the pub and restaurant’s vision to life, said: “Our stylish and chic Green House is the final jewel in the crown of our project works that have transformed Millies into an award-winning gastropub.

“This significant investment helps us to further refine and evolve our offering, ensuring we continue to offer unforgettable experiences to our local and international customers.

“Millies truly offers something for everyone. From a modern bar with an array of stylish cocktails to a spacious restaurant where the food is every bit as good as any top local restaurant, a trendy and exclusive VIP balcony and private suite for hire, and now a breath-taking glass-sided dining and bar area with lush green interior and tables made from locally repurposed timber.

