DUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has said the success of Portadown based The Deluxe Group is a vote of confidence in the skills on offer from the company

“The Deluxe Group has a proud history in the cruise sector, with roots dating back to the 1990s. Over the past six years, they have diligently built a new portfolio of projects, meeting the rising demand for themed entertainment venues on board cruise ships. This latest contract further cements their reputation as a leader in this field.“The prefabrication work for this project will take place at The Deluxe Group’s Portadown workshops, where state-of-the-art 3D digital technology will be employed. This is a significant boost for our local economy, especially as the business has recently added 30 new jobs as part of a £1.5 million investment. This not only demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation but also their dedication to creating employment opportunities within our community.“I am immensely proud to have worked with such a dynamic and forward-thinking company in my constituency. The success of The Deluxe Group is a shining example of the talent and enterprise that Upper Bann and Northern Ireland has to offer. I wish them continued success as they embark on this exciting project.”