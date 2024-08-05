DUP congratulates Northern Ireland firm on securing prestigious £30m cruise ship contract

By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
DUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has said the success of Portadown based The Deluxe Group is a vote of confidence in the skills on offer from the company

DUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has said the success of Portadown based The Deluxe Group in securing a £30m cruise ship contract is a vote of confidence in the skills on offer from the company.

Jonathan Buckley said: “I am delighted to congratulate The Deluxe Group in Portadown on securing a landmark £30 million contract to fit out dining and entertainment spaces on a cruise ship in Germany. This remarkable achievement marks the company’s largest contract to date and is a testament to their excellence and innovation in the leisure fit-out sector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Export success for Northern Ireland firm after securing £30million contract for ...
DUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan BuckleyDUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley
DUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley

“The Deluxe Group has a proud history in the cruise sector, with roots dating back to the 1990s. Over the past six years, they have diligently built a new portfolio of projects, meeting the rising demand for themed entertainment venues on board cruise ships. This latest contract further cements their reputation as a leader in this field.“The prefabrication work for this project will take place at The Deluxe Group’s Portadown workshops, where state-of-the-art 3D digital technology will be employed. This is a significant boost for our local economy, especially as the business has recently added 30 new jobs as part of a £1.5 million investment. This not only demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation but also their dedication to creating employment opportunities within our community.“I am immensely proud to have worked with such a dynamic and forward-thinking company in my constituency. The success of The Deluxe Group is a shining example of the talent and enterprise that Upper Bann and Northern Ireland has to offer. I wish them continued success as they embark on this exciting project.”

Related topics:Jonathan BuckleyPortadownNorthern IrelandDUPGermany

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice