Almost £137 million was spent using Spend Local cards in a Stormont scheme to stimulate the economy following the coronavirus lockdown.

Every adult over the age of 18 was entitled to claim one of the £100 cards.

However, the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland received two complaints from an individual that the Department for the Economy did not fully or properly consider the potential equality impacts of excluding those under the age of 18 from the scheme.

Gordon Lyons pictured publicising the High Street Voucher Scheme in Coleraine

An investigation by the commission found that the department did not undertake its equality screening at the earliest opportunity in the policy development process.

It also found the screening form presented to the minister regarding the scheme included reference to a decision on the eligibility criteria for age, that the scheme would only apply to those aged 18 and over.

The commission found that given the significance of this criteria for the overall scheme, the minister therefore could not have paid due regard to the need to promote equality of opportunity when considering the policy proposal and reaching a decision.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds was the economy minister when the scheme was introduced, and was later succeeded by Gordon Lyons.

A DUP spokesman said: “The voucher scheme was a kick-start for local retailers and an overwhelming success.

“As with any scheme an evaluation is always useful and will undoubtedly provide learning for future.”

Geraldine McGahey, chief commissioner at the Equality Commission, said their report outlines several recommendations for the department.

“We are recommending to the department that an equality assessment is undertaken at the earliest opportunity during its policy development process,” she said.

Ms McGahey said they have asked the department to report back on its progress in implementing the recommendations within six months.