DUP launches call-in petition after Sinn Fein economy minister blocks trade talks with Israel

A decision by the Sinn Fein economy minister Caoimhe Archibald to order her officials not to be involved in Israeli trade talks has been “called in” by the DUP.

The TUV has welcomed the move, which is intended to force the issue onto the agenda to be debated by the whole Northern Ireland Executive.

In a written statement on Thursday evening, Ms Archibald said that whilst Invest NI (part of her department) “does not support projects that manufacture arms or their components for supply to Israel”, she has ordered staff to “prepare additional measures to eliminate any risk of public funds being used to support the manufacture of arms or components that are used for genocide”.

She said: “To that end my department:

"Is developing a new Ethical Investment Framework, based on the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights;

"Expects companies seeking grant support to confirm that they are not manufacturing arms or components for countries committing genocide;

"Will not engage in the British government's trade talks with Israel while it continues to illegally occupy and impose apartheid on Palestine.”

The DUP in response launched a petition – which requires 30 signatures – seeking to get the Assembly speaker to refer the decision back for discussion by Ms Archibald’s fellow ministers in the Executive.

​Upon receipt, the speaker will consult the political parties and decide “whether or not the decision relates to a matter of public importance” – and if so, he will then refer the decision to the Executive.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said: “The minister’s statement reports a decision that she has purported to have taken without recourse to the Executive as a whole.

“The Executive is the forum for discussion and agreement of significant and controversial matters, and we will ensure that it is brought to that forum.

“I would encourage MLAs from other parties to add their signatures to this petition.”

The petition is likely to reach the quota because there are 25 DUP MLAs (minus speaker Edwin Poots), plus a TUV one (Timothy Gaston, who has already added his name) and nine UUP ones.

Mr Robinson added that Northern Ireland’s aerospace, defence, security and space industries directly employ 9,000 people and had a turnover of £2.2bn last year.

“As such they are a significant contributor not just to household incomes and prosperity, but to the Northern Ireland economy in general,” he said.

“There is little doubt this move by the economy minister is aimed at reducing criticism from some of the most extreme anti-Israeli voices in our society.

“We will not stand by however and see a significant contributor to our economy undermined in such a fashion.”

Both the DUP and TUV said the minister’s decision involves reserved matters (ones handled by Westminster not the devolved assembiles) like foreign affairs and arms export controls.

The latter party said her move “raises fundamental questions about ministerial overreach".