Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Girvan – one of the less high-profile of the party’s eight MPs – questioned the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris about the details of the deal.

Access to duty-free goods to passengers in the UK visiting EU nations was phased out in 1999.

From January 1, 2021, access to duty free shopping at airports in Great Britain was extended to once again include those going to EU destinations, reflecting the fact that GB had left the EU.

A general image of a traveller beside a duty-free shop (KL International Airport in Sepang, photo credit should read JIMIN LAI/AFP via Getty Images)

But this was not extended to Northern Ireland’s airports, with the result that NI-to-EU passengers are paying higher prices for the same goods (spirits, cigarettes, perfume) than GB-to-EU passengers.

Mr Girvan told the Secretary of State on Wednesday that he wanted to raise the matter of “how Northern Ireland is affected by not getting access to duty-free”.

"Every other airport in the United Kingdom has access to duty-free, yet those flying from Northern Ireland to any part of Europe cannot avail themselves of duty-free,” he said.

“That is one area where the single market is affecting us.

"We are still part of that single market and, from what I see in the Command Paper [setting out the details of what the government intends to do as part of its renegotiated Protocol settlement], we will continue to be.”

Mr Girvan also said that “as a consequence, in our energy market in Northern Ireland... we are paying a carbon tax at an entirely different rate from any other part of Great Britain”.

“What measures on that are included in the Command Paper?" he said.

"It was handed to us at what I would call the eleventh hour and 59th minute. We would like to be given time to get into the details.

"We very much feel like we are being bounced through a timetable and that we will not get through the detail that is supposedly in the statutory instruments and the Command Paper.”

Mr Heaton-Harris responded that “I think it is fair to say that Northern Ireland was part of a single energy market across the island of Ireland well before we left the European Union”.

He added: “Northern Ireland… does have access to the EU single market and unfettered access to the UK’s internal market, but it is not subjugated to the European Union arrangements.

"It will not pay into the European Union budget. It is not subject to European Union freedom of movement, services rules, environmental rules, labour rules or procurement rules; neither is it subject to the European Medicines Agency, the common agricultural policy or the common fisheries policy.

"Northern Ireland has unique circumstances because of its geographic location. Everybody recognises that.