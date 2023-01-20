News you can trust since 1737
DWF announces nine promotions and a further new appointments in Belfast

DWF, the global provider of integrated legal and business services, has announced nine new promotions in Belfast.

By Claire Cartmill
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 5:16pm

Among those promoted are real estate lawyers Kathleen Gillespie and Tomás McLaughlin, dispute resolution lawyer Michelle Cully and defence healthcare lawyer Laura Menary, who have all been promoted to the role of director. The Belfast team also welcomed Katrina Gray as a director in the Insurance team joining from Clyde & Co.

The full list of promotions are: Kathleen Gillespie, director, Tomás McLaughlin, director, Michelle Cully, director, Laura Menary, director, Felicity Cinnamon, senior associate, Christopher McCluskey, senior associate, Elizabeth Colvin, Tony Smith and Amy Hamilton, associates.

In response to the latest round of promotions, DWF’s executive partner for Belfast, Julie Galbraith, said: “I am thrilled to see so many promotions for our Belfast colleagues, demonstrating the commitment they have shown to the business.

"I would like to thank each of them for their positive contributions to date, and wish them continued success in their careers with DWF.

"I am also delighted to welcome Katrina Gray. Katrina is a respected and experienced lawyer specialising in insurance personal injury claims and we are excited to have her join as a director in our growing team.”

DWF has approximately 4,000 people and offices and associations located across the globe. The firm recorded net revenue of

£350million in the year ended April 30 2022.

Michelle Cully, director
Laura Menary, director
DWFBelfast