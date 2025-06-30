Padraic Dempsey, CEO of Eakin Healthcare and Neil Winstanley, chief operations officer pictured at the company's Cardiff Business Park facility

Eakin Healthcare, the Northern Ireland-headquartered global medical device manufacturer, has unveiled the world’s largest ostomy bag production line as part of a transformative £60 million investment programme that will significantly benefit its operations across the UK.

The new production line, located at the company’s Cardiff Business Park facility, represents a £9 million investment and marks the first phase of a wider strategy to future-proof Eakin Healthcare’s manufacturing capabilities.

The 32-metre-long line, affectionately named “The Stomatic Line” by local schoolchildren, will increase production capacity fourfold to meet growing global demand for the company’s flagship ModaVi ostomy pouches.

Padraic Dempsey, CEO of Eakin Healthcare, said: “This investment is a clear demonstration of our commitment to manufacturing in the UK and our confidence in the expertise of our 200 colleagues in Cardiff.

"This hi-tech production line allows us to deliver reassurance and comfort to ostomates around the world as we continue to scale innovative ostomy care products.

“The next two phases of our £60 million programme will focus on advancing our manufacturing capabilities here in Northern Ireland across both our Respiratory and Ostomy portfolios.

"This investment will bring cutting edge technology, product innovation and sustainable employment, enhancing our ability to serve our customers, patients and clinicians around the world.”

