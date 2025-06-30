Eakin Healthcare’s £60 million investment to boost NI manufacturing
The new production line, located at the company’s Cardiff Business Park facility, represents a £9 million investment and marks the first phase of a wider strategy to future-proof Eakin Healthcare’s manufacturing capabilities.
The 32-metre-long line, affectionately named “The Stomatic Line” by local schoolchildren, will increase production capacity fourfold to meet growing global demand for the company’s flagship ModaVi ostomy pouches.
Padraic Dempsey, CEO of Eakin Healthcare, said: “This investment is a clear demonstration of our commitment to manufacturing in the UK and our confidence in the expertise of our 200 colleagues in Cardiff.
"This hi-tech production line allows us to deliver reassurance and comfort to ostomates around the world as we continue to scale innovative ostomy care products.
“The next two phases of our £60 million programme will focus on advancing our manufacturing capabilities here in Northern Ireland across both our Respiratory and Ostomy portfolios.
"This investment will bring cutting edge technology, product innovation and sustainable employment, enhancing our ability to serve our customers, patients and clinicians around the world.”
Neil Winstanley, chief operations officer, added: “Operating out of a 10,000 square-foot, purpose-built production room, the new line manufactured by Harro Höfliger in Germany, is equipped with smart metering technology to monitor energy consumption and will achieve a 60% reduction in production waste (yield losses). This will mean significant improvements in production efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability. “Our investment in Cardiff is just the beginning. We’re excited to bring similar advancements to our Northern Ireland facilities, ensuring we remain at the forefront of medical manufacturing while supporting our net zero ambitions by 2045.”
