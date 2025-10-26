EAST BELFAST ENTERPRISE COMMITS TO INCLUSIVITY WITH JAM CARD

Leading social enterprise, East Belfast Enterprise, is proud to announce its partnership with the JAM Card initiative. A powerful tool which is used to help individuals with learning difficulties, autism, or communication barriers to discreetly request “Just A Minute” of patience in everyday interactions.

This new step reflects the ongoing commitment East Belfast Enterprise places on inclusivity, accessibility, and community support, values that are central to its mission of empowering local entrepreneurs and fostering a supportive business environment.

The JAM Card allows users to present a physical card or app to let staff know they may need a little more time or understanding. Created by the NOW Group, it is a simple but meaningful way to promote dignity and reduce anxiety in situations many of us take for granted.

By becoming a JAM Card Partner, East Belfast Enterprise is taking action to improve the customer experience for everyone who walks through its doors as everyone deserves to be treated with patience and respect, and East Belfast Enterprise is committed to creating spaces where people feel safe, seen, and supported.

Nicola Tipping of JAM Card joins with Jonathan McAlpin and Sarah Magennis of East Belfast Enterprise to celebrate East Belfast Enterprise partnership with JAM Card initiative.

Jonathan McAlpin, Chief Executive of East Belfast Enterprise, shared his thoughts on the initiative. He said: “At East Belfast Enterprise we believe in building a better community through action. Supporting the JAM Card initiative is one way we can ensure our services are inclusive and welcoming for all.

“As part of this partnership, all East Belfast Enterprise staff will complete JAM Card training, gaining valuable knowledge on how to support individuals who may face communication barriers. This training will be hosted on the JAM Card platform and will equip our team with the practical tools and understanding needed to offer excellent service to all members of the community.”

Nicola Tipping, JAM Card Business Development Manager, added: “We are delighted to welcome East Belfast Enterprise as a JAM Card Partner. By completing JAM Card training and committing to inclusivity, they are helping to create a more understanding business community where everyone feels respected and supported. Partnerships like this are vital in breaking down barriers and ensuring people with invisible disabilities can get ‘Just a Minute’ of patience when they need it most.”