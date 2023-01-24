East Belfast pizza shop 'one of the best in the world’ according to popular TikToker’s review
Video: TikToker’s star Matt Davies-Binge, also known as the Food Review Club, visits east Belfast pizza shop
A pizza shop in east Belfast has been praised by UK’s number one food reviewer who rated it “10 out of 10”.
Flout Pizza based in Portview Trade Centre, invited Matt Davies-Binge, also known as the Food Review Club, to taste their renowned pizzas during a recent visit to Northern Ireland.
Along with getting a perfect score, Food Review Club said the New York-style cheese pizza he tried rivalled Lucali’s, a Brooklyn joint considered by many as the best pizza in the world.
The visit and praise from the TikTok star, who has over 600,000 followers and 5.4million ‘likes’, left Flout owner Peter Thompson emotional having given up a 15-year career in advertising to pursue his ‘passion for pizza’.
Peter said: “I honestly didn’t know what Food Review Club would think, knowing the power of social media, it was all a bit nerve wracking.
"Our pizza is distinctive because everything has been born and raised in East Belfast - the dough, the place, the ethos. And that is quite unique. You see pizza typically has rules, but I think rules are boring, and they promote a homogenous product. I don't want to make imported, cookie-cutter style pizza. Yes, I'll take inspiration from my favourite pizza shops in the US, after all it has some of the best pizza in the world, but ultimately, I want my pizza to be unique to Belfast.
"There’s no reason why the best pizza in the world can't be made in Belfast! We have access to amazing produce from suppliers right across the island, and access to amazing equipment, and a customer base that appreciates quality.”
After being made redundant and his wife became ill, Peter decided to ‘switch his focus’.
He explained: “I'd previously bought a wood-fired pizza oven on Gumtree, and had fallen deeply for pizza. I actually always wanted to pursue my passion as a living but felt like I couldn't move away from the security of monthly salary. And I also didn't want to do the backyard pizzaiolo thing where people use 'hobby' ovens.
"I wanted to take it very seriously if I ever started up. My wife became ill in 2019, and then as the pandemic took hold, I was made redundant. The two things happening together completely switched my focus, particularly as we had a young family to prioritise. I was no longer interested in pursuing a corporate career.
“Soon enough, I had bit the bullet and ordered my dream oven – a custom-made Swedish piece of kit – the first in the country. And the rest, as they say, is history!”
Flout has been open in the centre for just over a year, and is only open 12 hours a week but has a committed following online.
Peter added: “I believe pizza is the God of all foods. I mill my flour in the shop, and use that to create my organic, sourdough starter. That becomes our dough, which is enhanced with flours and grains sourced, grown and milled in the UK and Ireland. I often combine the dough with local produce to offer a product that has my thumbprint, and that Flout! distinction, all over it.”