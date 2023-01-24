Flout! focuses on high quality ingredients and craftsmanship. Peter makes his own doughs, the piece de resistance for Food Review Club, who described his pizza dough as “spectacular” and “iconic” for its light and crispy texture.

A pizza shop in east Belfast has been praised by UK’s number one food reviewer who rated it “10 out of 10”.

Flout Pizza based in Portview Trade Centre, invited Matt Davies-Binge, also known as the Food Review Club, to taste their renowned pizzas during a recent visit to Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with getting a perfect score, Food Review Club said the New York-style cheese pizza he tried rivalled Lucali’s, a Brooklyn joint considered by many as the best pizza in the world.

The visit and praise from the TikTok star, who has over 600,000 followers and 5.4million ‘likes’, left Flout owner Peter Thompson emotional having given up a 15-year career in advertising to pursue his ‘passion for pizza’.

Peter said: “I honestly didn’t know what Food Review Club would think, knowing the power of social media, it was all a bit nerve wracking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our pizza is distinctive because everything has been born and raised in East Belfast - the dough, the place, the ethos. And that is quite unique. You see pizza typically has rules, but I think rules are boring, and they promote a homogenous product. I don't want to make imported, cookie-cutter style pizza. Yes, I'll take inspiration from my favourite pizza shops in the US, after all it has some of the best pizza in the world, but ultimately, I want my pizza to be unique to Belfast.

"There’s no reason why the best pizza in the world can't be made in Belfast! We have access to amazing produce from suppliers right across the island, and access to amazing equipment, and a customer base that appreciates quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Davies-Binge, also known as ‘Food Review Club’ pictured with Peter Thompson and the gang at Flout! during a recent visit to Northern Ireland

After being made redundant and his wife became ill, Peter decided to ‘switch his focus’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “I'd previously bought a wood-fired pizza oven on Gumtree, and had fallen deeply for pizza. I actually always wanted to pursue my passion as a living but felt like I couldn't move away from the security of monthly salary. And I also didn't want to do the backyard pizzaiolo thing where people use 'hobby' ovens.

"I wanted to take it very seriously if I ever started up. My wife became ill in 2019, and then as the pandemic took hold, I was made redundant. The two things happening together completely switched my focus, particularly as we had a young family to prioritise. I was no longer interested in pursuing a corporate career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Soon enough, I had bit the bullet and ordered my dream oven – a custom-made Swedish piece of kit – the first in the country. And the rest, as they say, is history!”

Flout! might be open for just over a year, but owner Peter Thompson believes he has the secret sauce, and the magic dough, with his New York and New Haven-inspired pizzas rising to quick acclaim across the UK and Ireland. He named the shop in a nod to his disregard for conventional pizza, and credits this brazenness for his success

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flout has been open in the centre for just over a year, and is only open 12 hours a week but has a committed following online.

Peter added: “I believe pizza is the God of all foods. I mill my flour in the shop, and use that to create my organic, sourdough starter. That becomes our dough, which is enhanced with flours and grains sourced, grown and milled in the UK and Ireland. I often combine the dough with local produce to offer a product that has my thumbprint, and that Flout! distinction, all over it.”