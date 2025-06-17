easyJet launches new Belfast City to Edinburgh service
Flights to Edinburgh will take off on 26th October and operate five times a week, providing business and leisure customers with direct and convenient domestic connections.
Fares start from only £14.99* and are available to book now at easyJet.com and via the app.
Ellie McGimpsey, aviation development manager at Belfast City Airport, said:
“It is fantastic to see easyJet add another destination to its portfolio of routes from Belfast City Airport, giving passengers even more choice and convenience from the heart of the city.
“Since taking off from Belfast City Airport in 2021, easyJet has shown impressive growth, further reinforcing its commitment to providing our passengers with great value flights across the UK and Europe.
“With our unbeatable location and speedy security times, passengers travelling to Edinburgh can look forward to a smooth and enjoyable journey.”
easyJet holidays will also offer a wide selection of city break packages to Edinburgh for the winter 2025 season, with 68 hotels available.
Packages include flights and hotel, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.
Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: "We’re delighted to be offering yet another fantastic new route, providing even more choice for our customers across the UK.
“With flights and holidays now available on even more routes for the winter, we’re providing greater direct connectivity for customers all across the UK to Europe and beyond and offering great value for money, always aiming to make travel easy.”
*Flights one way per person including taxes