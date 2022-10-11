The owner of an eco-friendly art shop in Londonderry has praised local support as she prepares to celebrate her first year in business.

Eco Art on Butcher Street specialises in natural, non-toxic art supplies, pigments and crafts and also serves as a community space for workshops and events.

Artist Anna Barclay came up with the idea for the shop after exploring planet-friendly alternatives to the materials she used in her own paintings.

Anna, who has travelled in South America volunteering in environmental, marine and animal conservation projects, was frustrated that the most commonly used acrylic paints contain microplastics.

“I’d be painting nature and the sea, but using paints which are actually damaging to the ocean,” explained Anna.

“I started looking into how artists painted before the industrial revolution, and discovered suppliers producing natural earth paints, which are safer for the user and the environment.”

Impressed with the products, derived from flowers, rocks and natural resources, Anna devised a plan for a sustainable art supply shop and community space.

When a vacant premises came up in Londonderry last year she decided to take the plunge. Anna also signed up for the Start Up Accelerator Programme, a partnership by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Enterprise North West and Strabane Enterprise Agency with support from Fashion and Design Textile Hub and Strabane BID. Funded by the UK Government through the Community Renewal Fund, it helps new entrepreneurs explore their ideas and provide assistance to develop business skills.

“Navigating a new business during the last year has been unpredictable,” Anna continued.

“Having the security of one-to-one mentoring from Enterprise North West, and a team of professionals who you can ask for advice, was brilliant. They might have a totally different business to you, but you’re going through lots of the same worries and concerns. Through the programme and funding I’ve also been able to employ a member of staff.”

After fitting out the shop with salvaged and recycled furniture, Anna was ready to welcome her first customers last autumn.

Eco Art’s Community Art Club also gives artists the opportunity to display their work in the shop window every month, and there are also workshops, zero waste events and activities to tie in with local festivals.

“My priority was to a make Eco Art a community space to encourage people to explore their creativity, in a way that’s harmonious to the planet,” she added.

“The climate crisis is happening and it’s not going to get any better. It’s not to scare people, it’s to encourage them and say, this is worth protecting. We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.

“We live in a fast-paced society and I also think Covid was a wake-up call to slow down, whether that be taking time out in nature or exploring your artistic side. Even if people think they aren’t ‘good’ at art. Art isn’t there to be sat and gazed at, it’s about the journey and the process rather than the finished product.

“If you have a business idea that you are passionate about, there is support there to help make it a reality."

