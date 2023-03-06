Speakers from global brands including Ryanair, TikTok and Pinterest are set to join more than 500 delegates in Belfast, for Northern Ireland’s leading conference focusing on e-commerce and retail technology.

Partnering for the fourth consecutive year with Belfast-based e-commerce platform, IRP, eComm Live 2023 will showcase the breadth of innovation created by Irish retailers, agencies, entrepreneurs and service providers.

Taking place in the iconic Assembly Buildings Conference Centre on April 26-27, the two-day training and networking event will provide insights on profit to those who have recently begun selling online, as well as established e-commerce businesses with global growth ambitions.

Kevin Traynor, who founded eComm Live in 2019, said: “We have grown eComm Live into the go-to event for e-commerce businesses wanting to showcase their talent, products and technology to UK and Irish audiences. E-commerce has seen stellar growth over the last few years, and although the market has evened out, there are still opportunities and partnerships to be formed, and our conference is the perfect place to make this happen.

“We are delighted to once again have IRP on board as title sponsor as it strengthens our desire to showcase indigenous companies who are making great strides within the e-commerce space, and of course its support will allow us to make eComm Live bigger and better for 2023.”

One of the main themes for the conference is e-commerce profitability, something which IRP Commerce founder Daniel Loughlin believes is the singular goal of e-commerce.

Daniel added: “IRP wants Northern Ireland to be at the forefront of e-commerce innovation and trading. We are delighted to renew our title sponsorship of eComm Live and highlight the importance of e-commerce to the economy here. We should never forget that e-commerce is all about the merchants. When merchants make profits, our profits never fail to follow, this “merchant first” approach is what will be highlighting at this year’s conference.”

In addition to the conference programme, there are a range of social and networking activities for delegates to enjoy during their stay in Belfast.

