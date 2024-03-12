Economy Minister Conor Murphy is in the United States of America this week visiting both New York and Washington, DC

The Minister’s programme includes a mix of business meetings alongside attending important functions such as the NI Bureau Breakfast, an Intertrade Ireland 25th anniversary event and a business reception hosted by US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Joe Kennedy III.

During his visit the Minister will address business and political leaders and share his Economic Vision and the unique benefits of Northern Ireland’s Dual Market access.

The Minister said: “This is an important visit to strengthen our economic links with the US. I will be highlighting what the north can offer to US investors, particularly in terms of dual market access.

"I will also be opening up opportunities for local companies to export to the US. Securing new inward investment and driving up exports will support my ambition to increase the productivity of our economy, generate quality jobs and stimulate regional growth.”

The Minister will host a New York Business Leaders Lunch and speak at a TradeNI event as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington.

He explained: “The US is our second largest export market. In 2022 we exported £1.9bn of goods and services to the US. From tech and consulting services, machinery to whiskey and transport and environmental equipment we have lots of companies exporting successfully to the US and I am keen to see this grow further.

“My speaking opportunities in both New York and Washington will provide a platform to showcase the world-class products and services that we can offer.”

Looking to building on the ‘uniquely placed’ Northern Ireland thanks to the Windsor Framework, The Minister, continued: “On the investment side, hundreds of US businesses from sectors spanning technology, advanced manufacturing and engineering, life and health sciences and financial and professional services have already chosen to invest in the north. By building on this investment we can bring good quality jobs across the whole region.

“Indeed we will hear first-hand perspectives from recent investors at a business reception hosted by Joe Kennedy III, US Envoy to Northern Ireland where I will underline just how uniquely placed the north of Ireland is as an investment location thanks to the Windsor Framework.”

The Minister was joined on his trip by Invest Northern Ireland CEO, Kieran Donoghue, and supported by Invest NI’s in-market US team.