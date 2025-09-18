‘Educate, Empower, Employ’ Conference to shape the future of skills and careers

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough’s Labour Market Partnership (ABC LMP) is set to host its annual conference on Thursday 6 November 2025, bringing together educators, employers and policy makers to shape the future of careers and employability across the borough and beyond.

This year’s conference will focus on the theme ‘Educate, Empower, Employ’.It follows the launch of the Careers Action Plan 2025–2028 — a joint initiative by the Department for Education and the Department for the Economy — which sets a new direction for careers education, skills development and employment support.

ABC’s Labour Market Partnership (LMP) is funded by the Department for Communities. Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration locally and regionally to support people towards and into work.

With a renewed focus on careers education, inclusive pathways and joined-up delivery, the ‘Educate, Empower, Employ’ conference reflects a shared commitment to building a more connected, inclusive and responsive careers ecosystem across the borough.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray pictured with Tracy Rice, Chair of ABC Labour Market Partnership and Councillor Tim McClelland, Chair of Economic Development and Regeneration Committee to launch the Employability and Skills Conference - Educate, Empower, Employ which will take place on Thursday 6 November 2025.

Building on the momentum of previous LMP conferences, the autumn 2025 event offers a chance to learn how schools and training providers are preparing young people for work, explore inclusive practices that unlock potential for all and hear from local employers about skills needs and emerging talent.

Attendees can connect with educators, employers, and policymakers, share insights and build partnerships to support every person’s journey into education and employment.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray, said:

“Our young people deserve the very best opportunities to fulfil their potential, and that means creating clear, inclusive, and joined-up pathways into education, training and work. This conference is an important milestone in that journey — it brings together the people who can influence change and ensures we are working together to meet the needs of both learners and employers across our borough.”

Details of the ABC Employability and Skills Conference.

Tracy Rice, Chair of ABC Labour Market Partnership and Head of Business Engagement at Southern Regional College, added:

“The launch of the Careers Action Plan 2025–2028 has set a strong direction for the future of careers support in Northern Ireland. This conference provides the perfect platform to translate those ambitions into action — ensuring employers have a voice, education institutions are supported, and learners of all abilities have the chance to thrive in a rapidly changing world of work.”

Well known journalist and broadcaster, Mark Simpson will compere the event. He commented:

“I’m delighted to return to host this important event. Last year’s conference showed the real power of bringing together employers, experts and policymakers in one room — and this year promises to be even more impactful. It’s about sparking conversations, challenging assumptions and helping to shape a brighter future for everyone in our community.”

Whether you are an educator, local employer or policy maker, the Educate, Empower, Employ Conference 2025 is your chance to connect, contribute and help future-proof the borough’s employability landscape.