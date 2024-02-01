Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The workers, who are members of the Unite trade union, are employed in school bus transport, catering, admin, cleaning and as classroom assistants.

The Education Authority (EA) said yesterday that it will be impossible to gauge the full impact of the strike until it has concluded its 48 hours, but that more than 57,000 children in receipt of bus passes will be impacted again on Friday, as well as fare paying pupils.

A spokeswoman said the EA “fully recognise the real difficulties and challenges this action presents for schools, parents/carers, children, and young people”.

Engagement has been ongoing with unions in relation to a pay and grading review and a Business Case has been submitted and is currently under consideration, she added.

However the strike is likely to result in disruption to yellow school buses, school meals, cleaning, and classroom assistants, meaning a small number of schools will close.

"EA asked for a derogation for special school staff, however, this request has been declined,” she said.

“In addition, EA requested a meeting with Unite the Union to discuss the disproportionate impact this prolonged action is having on some of our most vulnerable, marginalised, and deprived children. Unfortunately, EA have been informed that Unite have decided not to attend.”