EEF Northern Ireland rebrands to Employers Federation

Kathryn O’Lone, senior employment lawyer, Karen Moore, senior employment lawyer, Lorraine Toolan, head of training services, John Gibson, office manager, Sara Plower, employment lawyer and Michelle McGinley, head of legal and policy

The organisation has been in existence for over 150 years and provides businesses with employment law advice and legal representation. Historically, the Employers Federation mainly consisted of manufacturing and engineering businesses.

However, in the last 20 years its client-base has widened considerably and spans across a broad range of sectors and industries.

Peter Bloch, managing director of Employers Federation, said: “The rebrand better reflects who we are, the businesses that we support and the significant growth that we have seen over the past number of years. Manufacturing and engineering remain core to our work, but as the NI business environment diversifies we have found ourselves doing the same.”

Peter Bloch, managing director and Bill Brown, president, Employers Federation

Employers Federation now supports businesses in a range of industries such as food, recruitment agency, technology, charities, Fintech and pharmaceutical.

Over the past year, Employers Federation has also extended its offer to support clients with operations in both NI and RoI.

“We have pivoted our business in order to support our clients in the Republic of Ireland,” explained Peter. “So much so, our newly relaunched website has a dedicated section on RoI and we now have lawyers who have obtained qualifications to better serve our clients.”

Michelle McGinley, director of Legal & Policy said that the ethos of the organisation has not changed: “As a not-for-profit organisation, we pride ourselves on being accessible, reliable and affordable. We have retained our vision to provide a first-class service to all businesses regardless of their size, and at a cost that is affordable to them.

“This is reflected in our straplines: ‘Employment Law and HR’ and ‘Behind Better Businesses’ - which recognise that the businesses we support are less likely to end up in an Industrial or Fair Employment Tribunal or, when faced with a legal claim, our clients are better placed to successfully defend legal claims.”