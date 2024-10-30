Eikon Exhibition Centre now listed on AccessAble website empowering visitors with detailed accessibility information

The Eikon Exhibition Centre is proud to announce its official listing on AccessAble, the UK’s leading accessibility guide, dedicated to providing detailed accessibility information for disabled visitors and those with additional access needs.

This important development ensures that all visitors, regardless of ability, can plan their visit to the Eikon Exhibition Centre with confidence, knowing the venue is fully equipped to meet their needs.

As Northern Ireland’s largest indoor exhibition and events centre, the venue welcomes thousands of visitors annually to events ranging from trade shows and exhibitions to conferences and sporting events.

By partnering with AccessAble, the Eikon Exhibition Centre reaffirms its commitment to inclusion and accessibility for all.

Key Features of the Listing Include:

Detailed information about accessible parking, entrances.

Accessible toilet facilities and Changing Places Internal layouts and step-free routes across the venue.

Clear signage and hearing loops for visitors with sensory needs.

The partnership with AccessAble is part of Eikon’s ongoing mission to create a welcoming and barrier-free environment for everyone. By offering this level of transparency and preparedness, the venue ensures that all visitors can enjoy their experience to the fullest, whether attending a large-scale exhibition or a smaller event.

“We are delighted to be working with AccessAble to make our venue as inclusive as possible,” said Theresa Morrissey, RUAS Group Executive Director.

“This listing helps us provide crucial, detailed information to all visitors so that they can confidently plan their day out with us. Our goal is to be a venue where everyone feels welcome, safe, and supported.”

The AccessAble website and mobile app are trusted by over 1.5 million people annually, providing invaluable information on the accessibility of venues across the UK. By joining this platform, the Eikon Exhibition Centre enhances its ability to cater to the diverse needs of the community, reinforcing its position as a leading, inclusive events venue in Northern Ireland.

Visitors can now access the Eikon Exhibition Centre’s full accessibility profile on www.accessable.co.uk or via the AccessAble app, which is available for download on iOS and Android devices.