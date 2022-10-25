The new office move is the next strategic step in powering new growth in NI for eir evo.

Telecoms and IT provider eir evo has signed a 10-year lease to take residency on the 10th floor of the redeveloped Grade A office development The Vantage.

Located on Great Victoria Street, Belfast, The Vantage has undergone an extensive £25m refurbishment by developer MRP, to transform the office space and add a new two-storey extension.

The Vantage comprises over 67,500 square feet of first-class contemporary and flexible workspace that is energy efficient and digitally connected, achieving significant accreditations including BREEAM ‘Very Good’, EPC ‘A’ Rating and WiredScore ‘Gold.’

eir evo will occupy the 10th floor where it plans to further expand the team to support its growth and success.

Currently based on Belfast’s Lisburn Road, eir evo will open the doors to its premier new 6,142 square foot office space in mid-November, welcoming its growing team to a next generation working environment.

Philip O’Meara, eir evo regional director for NI, said: “Since setting out on our ambitious growth plan earlier this year, eir evo has gone from strength to strength. I’m delighted to confirm a new 10-year lease with The Vantage and mark a new chapter of growth as we aim to be the number one challenger brand locally, servicing all public and private sector organisations large and small.

“Over the last few months we have welcomed 17 new staff to the team, expanded on our existing capabilities and service offerings with our enterprise and public sector clients and launched into the small business market with our competitively-priced giga-fibre broadband, so we’re delighted to have this new premium office as a great workplace for our growing team, with a dedicated space in which to welcome customers and engage with them on their digital journey”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan McKinney, development manager of MRP, explained: “We are delighted eir evo have chosen The Vantage as the location for their new office as they embark on their exciting and ambitious expansion plan in NI.

"The Vantage is a perfect example of how a property can be revitalized to meet the requirements of the modern tenant, whilst taking the sustainable approach by retaining its existing structure. eir evo will be a fantastic addition to the range of tenants in the building, and we are confident the new space will be a thriving environment for their team.”

Richard McCaig, director at Osborne King, continued: “I’m delighted to welcome eir evo as the first new tenants to take residency within the newly constructed upper floors which benefit from the panoramic views over the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having worked closely with Philip and the team we are delighted to announce the letting and we have no doubt that the high-quality environment will assist them with their exciting plans for Belfast and the Northern Ireland market.”

Leading telecoms and IT provider eir evo today confirmed it has signed a new 10-year lease to take residency on the tenth floor of the newly redeveloped Grade A office development The Vantage, which has undergone an extensive £25 million refurbishment by leading developer MRP, to transform the office space and add a new two-storey extension. Pictured are Greg Henry, Director of Lambert Smith Hampton; Jonathan McKinney, development manager of MRP; Philip O’Meara, eir evo regional director for Northern Ireland; and Richard McCaig, director of Osborne King

The new office move is the next strategic step in powering new growth in NI for eir evo.

Since its rebrand to eir evo last November, the company has already made a multi-million pound investment in the brand, adding new staff positions to its customer-facing team based in Belfast.