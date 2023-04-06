Belfast telecoms and IT provider eir evo UK has secured a major new contract with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, to deliver a transformative cloud migration project in a further move to bring its IT infrastructure right up to speed.

Over a five-year contract, eir evo will deliver greater cost efficiencies and agility for the council, whilst benefiting businesses, residents and staff across the city by modernising its ageing IT infrastructure with the most comprehensive, efficient and future focused service on the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of seven transformative projects will be delivered by eir evo under the contract including Office 365 cloud migration, backup and disaster recovery capability, end of life device replacement and device management, a superior new storage and record management solution, security and compliance implementation and fully managed services across the full product suite.

eir evo has been Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s ICT partner since 2017.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, chairman of the Development Committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, said: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with eir evo to fully implement a new suite of services. By migrating to cloud technology, we can tap into a more robust and extensive product suite to better serve our business needs and we have already progressed plans to adopt a new, cloud-based CRM solution and finance system in the coming months. It will also increase our capacity and allow us to upgrade and scale at a much faster pace which, as a progressive organisation, is important to us in futureproofing our business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us, eir evo is the perfect partner to revamp our legacy infrastructure and bring us forward into a new digitally focused workspace. eir evo’s proven expertise in this area, combined with their quality, credibility and demonstrable success in working with other large public sector organisations and government bodies made them the obvious choice of partner.”

The announcement comes after eir evo secured a landmark £7 million contract with 10 regional councils across Northern Ireland to deliver high-capacity fibre network and managed services over the next decade, enabling more efficient delivery of digital services, improved productivity and supporting the development of new technology initiatives from within the local councils.

Belfast telecoms and IT provider eir evo UK has secured a major new contract with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, to deliver a transformative cloud migration project in a further move to bring its IT infrastructure right up to speed. Pictured at the offices of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn, are Clair Gheel, business development director for Local and Central Government at eir evo UK, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, chairman of the development committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Diane Giles, head of service delivery at eir evo UK

Through this existing contract, eir evo already provides Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council with enhanced cybersecurity protection. The new migration project will see eir evo’s partnership with council extended to deliver enhanced security from beyond its perimeters for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clair Gheel, business development director for Local and Central Government at eir evo UK, said: “It’s great to work with a progressive organisation that sees the benefit of having a single partner to manage its full IT portfolio, WAN and telephony, transitioning from legacy IT infrastructure to reflect a modern, agile and secure system that befits the needs of a dynamic organisation.

“With more than 95% of all new applications becoming cloud-native by 2025, we’re seeing more and more businesses make the switch to cloud-based solutions. We are well-placed to provide cutting-edge solutions that match our customers’ needs for true digital transformation and innovation and we look forward to delivering this significant transformation project for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council over the next five years.”

eir evo is the largest provider to offer true end-to-end service delivery and technical innovation to the highest-level, both north and south. The company has one of the most extensive partnership networks of globally recognised technology brands, achieving premium partner status with Microsoft, Cisco, HPE, Dell, Citrix, Palo Alto and Fortinet to name a few.

This year it was named Microsoft Ireland Partner of the Year in recognition of its customer-first commitment to help organisations get the most out of their technology. Last month, eir evo was awarded Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Partner of the Year 2022 for its high level of technical expertise in innovative solutions from the HPE portfolio including cloud services, infrastructure, security and networking. The company also holds the title of Cisco UK & Ireland Partner of the Year and is Cisco Gold Integrator for the 23rd consecutive year based on its specialisations across multiple architectures including Advanced Enterprise Networking, Advanced Security, Advanced Data Center, Advanced Collaboration, and Customer Experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad