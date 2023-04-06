eir evo secures new major contract to take Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to the cloud in transformative IT project
The announcement comes after eir evo secured a landmark £7 million contract with 10 regional councils across Northern Ireland
Belfast telecoms and IT provider eir evo UK has secured a major new contract with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, to deliver a transformative cloud migration project in a further move to bring its IT infrastructure right up to speed.
Over a five-year contract, eir evo will deliver greater cost efficiencies and agility for the council, whilst benefiting businesses, residents and staff across the city by modernising its ageing IT infrastructure with the most comprehensive, efficient and future focused service on the market.
A total of seven transformative projects will be delivered by eir evo under the contract including Office 365 cloud migration, backup and disaster recovery capability, end of life device replacement and device management, a superior new storage and record management solution, security and compliance implementation and fully managed services across the full product suite.
eir evo has been Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s ICT partner since 2017.
Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, chairman of the Development Committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, said: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with eir evo to fully implement a new suite of services. By migrating to cloud technology, we can tap into a more robust and extensive product suite to better serve our business needs and we have already progressed plans to adopt a new, cloud-based CRM solution and finance system in the coming months. It will also increase our capacity and allow us to upgrade and scale at a much faster pace which, as a progressive organisation, is important to us in futureproofing our business.
“For us, eir evo is the perfect partner to revamp our legacy infrastructure and bring us forward into a new digitally focused workspace. eir evo’s proven expertise in this area, combined with their quality, credibility and demonstrable success in working with other large public sector organisations and government bodies made them the obvious choice of partner.”
The announcement comes after eir evo secured a landmark £7 million contract with 10 regional councils across Northern Ireland to deliver high-capacity fibre network and managed services over the next decade, enabling more efficient delivery of digital services, improved productivity and supporting the development of new technology initiatives from within the local councils.
Through this existing contract, eir evo already provides Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council with enhanced cybersecurity protection. The new migration project will see eir evo’s partnership with council extended to deliver enhanced security from beyond its perimeters for the first time.
Clair Gheel, business development director for Local and Central Government at eir evo UK, said: “It’s great to work with a progressive organisation that sees the benefit of having a single partner to manage its full IT portfolio, WAN and telephony, transitioning from legacy IT infrastructure to reflect a modern, agile and secure system that befits the needs of a dynamic organisation.
“With more than 95% of all new applications becoming cloud-native by 2025, we’re seeing more and more businesses make the switch to cloud-based solutions. We are well-placed to provide cutting-edge solutions that match our customers’ needs for true digital transformation and innovation and we look forward to delivering this significant transformation project for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council over the next five years.”