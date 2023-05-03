Elegant former Gatelodge offers family living over three floors and unspoilt panoramic views of the Co Down coastline just outside Belfast
This charming elegant former Gatelodge occupies a truly magnificent extensive site with gardens to the shores of Belfast Lough – whilst enjoying unspoilt panoramic views towards the Co Down Coastline.
By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:09 BST
According to propertypal.com this 'Listed' period home has been sympathetically extended and restored creating a family home that enjoys a balanced living layout over three floors.
