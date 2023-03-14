Elegant period home perfect for a breathtaking beach vacation - with tennis court and ballet barre - 27 images
Moygannon House is an elegant, early 19th century country home, nestled in a secluded woodland garden.
By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:39 GMT
The classical Georgian architecture of this historic 'B+' listed residence will truly take your breath away with its tennis court and ballet barre.
The home is just one mile from both the seaside town of Warrenpoint and the enchanting village of Rostrevor.
