News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
3 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
5 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
6 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats

Elegant period home perfect for a breathtaking beach vacation - with tennis court and ballet barre - 27 images

Moygannon House is an elegant, early 19th century country home, nestled in a secluded woodland garden.

By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:39 GMT

The classical Georgian architecture of this historic 'B+' listed residence will truly take your breath away with its tennis court and ballet barre.

The home is just one mile from both the seaside town of Warrenpoint and the enchanting village of Rostrevor.

Moygannon House, 54 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint, Newry, BT34 3RU Guide price £1,250,000

1.

Moygannon House, 54 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint, Newry, BT34 3RU Guide price £1,250,000 Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
Moygannon House, 54 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint, Newry, BT34 3RU Guide price £1,250,000

2.

Moygannon House, 54 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint, Newry, BT34 3RU Guide price £1,250,000 Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
Moygannon House, 54 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint, Newry, BT34 3RU Guide price £1,250,000

3.

Moygannon House, 54 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint, Newry, BT34 3RU Guide price £1,250,000 Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
Moygannon House, 54 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint, Newry, BT34 3RU 4 Bed House Guide price £1,250,000

4.

Moygannon House, 54 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint, Newry, BT34 3RU 4 Bed House Guide price £1,250,000 Photo: propertypal.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Georgian