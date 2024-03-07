'Elevate Your Business': first speakers announced for Mums At Work event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mums At Work, a community interest company dedicated to empowering women in business, is delighted to announce the first two speakers for their Elevate Your Business event later this month.

The Elevate Your Business event aims to uphold the vision of its late founder, Sinead Norton, by providing a supportive and nurturing environment for women in business.

Ursula McKinney of Media Lab NI and Lynsey Bennett of Lusson Tan will be sharing their invaluable insights and expertise at the event, scheduled from 10am to 4pm on Monday, March 25th, at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena.

Lynsey Bennett and Ursula McKinney

Ursula McKinney is a seasoned entrepreneur and marketer with over 20 years of experience in PR, branding, marketing, and event management. With a career that has included collaborations with major global brands such as Hilton, Coca-Cola, and Google, Ursula has earned recognition as a leader in the field.

As the co-founder of Media Lab NI, a professional content creation and event marketing company, Ursula is well-equipped to share her journey to entrepreneurial success.

In her talk, ‘Creating Your Own Journey’, she will be revealing the key sales and marketing tactics that you can use in your own business to drive more success.

Ursula said: “I hope that people can be inspired by my story and utilise my business tips and advice to achieve success in their own business.

“The life of a female entrepreneur can be very isolated but Sinead made Mums At Work a thriving environment that offers unrivalled support and made it cost-effective for every business owner to be a part of.

“It is invaluable for growing your network and your business”.

According to Mums At Work Director Danielle Norton, Elevate Your Business is an opportunity for women to “exchange ideas, share experiences, and learn from one another”.

She added: “The purpose of the Elevate Your Business events is for women to have a chance to meet other women who are looking to grow their businesses.

“It is a welcoming and supportive environment for women to feel comfortable and gain confidence. We hope the attendees will make new connections, receive referrals and increase their brand visibility. We also hope they leave feeling inspired and motivated by our speakers who will give valuable insight and tips on how to take your business to the next level.”

Also speaking at the March 25th event is Lynsey Bennett, a prominent figure in the beauty industry and the co-founder of Lusso Tan, a luxury salon, and at-home self-tanning brand.

Renowned for her business acumen and commitment to empowering female beauty business founders, Lynsey has built a successful brand in the competitive beauty market. Her accomplishments with Lusso Tan and her advocacy for women in business have established her as a respected figure in both the beauty and business communities.

Her talk, titled "How to keep going when nothing is going right," will offer practical strategies for maintaining resilience and determination in the face of adversity. Drawing from her own experiences, Lynsey aims to equip attendees with the tools and mindset needed to navigate life’s challenges and emerge stronger.