‘Empower Girls’ event inspires 600 young women to shape the future of tech in Northern Ireland

Belfast came alive yesterday as 600 Year 8 girls from 22 schools across Northern Ireland gathered at ICC Belfast for Empower Girls - a high-energy event designed to spark early interest in cyber security and tech careers.

Hosted by CyberFirst in partnership with Aflac Northern Ireland and more than 50 leading organisations - industry giants, academic institutions, charities, and government bodies - the event gave students a day of hands-on learning, inspiring talks and future focused experiences.

The event aimed to boost representation of women in Northern Ireland’s tech industry, where women currently make up just 23% of the workforce - despite the sector offering some of the region’s fastest-growing career paths.

The event is part of the CyberFirst Schools and Colleges scheme, delivered by the Belfast Metropolitan College and led by the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland on behalf of the National Cyber Security Centre. The event was attended by the Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA.

Rhia ODonnell and Amelia Mccormick, St Louise’s Comprehensive College, Belfast

The event was sponsored by a range of leading organisations including Aflac Northern Ireland, Amazon Web Services, BBC NI, Bring It On, Check Point, ESO, Fortinet, Instil, Kainos, NI Cyber Security, ICC Belfast and Queen’s University Belfast.

Speaking at the event, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Minister for the Economy, highlighted the importance of encouraging more young women to pursue careers in cyber security and technology and said:

“Today’s event highlights some of the exciting and rewarding career opportunities open to young women in cyber security and technology, as well as the industry’s commitment to encourage young women to be at the forefront of the next generation of cyber and tech professionals. The energy and enthusiasm in the breakout zones was palpable and this event is a reminder of why CyberFirst Schools and Colleges scheme is so important.

"It enthuses, encourages and enables young people to develop and explore their passion for technology through cyber security. The young women attending today’s event will be better informed when it comes to subject choices and the career opportunities available to them.”

(L-R) Victoria Logan, Cyber Security Communications Delivery Lead, Aflac Northern Ireland, Eamonn Brankin, CyberFirst NI Regional Lead, Mark McCormack, Managing Director, Aflac Northern Ireland, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA and Sara Lyons, CyberFirst NI Project Manager alongside students from Ballycastle High School and Foyle College.

The day offered early exposure to the possibilities within the tech industry at a pivotal point in students’ education. It was designed to spark long-term curiosity and interest in cyber security and technology careers.

Two breakout zones stole the spotlight, led by local and global companies delivering workshops, exciting demos, tech career showcases, and hands-on competitions - giving students an unforgettable first step into the world of cyber security and technology.

They also heard from inspiring role models from companies like ASOS, BT, Microsoft, Bazaarvoice and the PSNI, helping bring real-world tech careers to life.

The event was widely praised by students, educators and tech leaders alike, highlighting the importance of creating a more diverse and inclusive future for Northern Ireland’s tech workforce

Pupils and Teachers from Knockevin Special school, Downpatrick

Sara Lyons, CyberFirst NI Project Manager, explained the purpose of the event: “The second CyberFirst Empower Girls event has been a huge success with over 600 young students from across Northern Ireland engaging with over 50 companies who are shaping the region’s future in cyber security. Cyber skills are essential to our future, and we need to develop a diverse talent pipeline where girls see a place for themselves. This event was an excellent opportunity to showcase what’s possible and inspire the next generation of students to choose STEM and pursue a career in this exciting, fast-moving field.”

Mark McCormack, Managing Director at Aflac Northern Ireland, key sponsors of the event, added:“We were excited to join with the wider Northern Ireland tech community to present the many career opportunities within the sector to the next generation of talent. We know first-hand the value that a diverse workforce can offer, we’re committed to building a tech sector where everyone belongs. Events like this offer a powerful platform to showcase the importance of tech and cyber security in our digitally connected world as well as the huge variety of career opportunities that will exist when these girls leave school.”

Aflac also supported the event with 60 volunteers from the Northern Ireland office as part of their company CSR day.

To measure the event’s impact, students completed surveys at the start and end of the day. Initially, only 40% had considered a career in tech or cybersecurity. By the end, that number had jumped to 72% - a powerful reminder of how just one day of inspiration can shift perceptions and ignite ambition.

23% is just not good enough : 600 Year 8 girls from 22 schools across Northern Ireland took part in a tech careers event aimed at addressing the gender gap in the industry, where women currently make up just 23% of the workforce despite it being one of the region’s fastest-growing sectors. Girls from all the schools in attendance made up the 23 figure to draw attention to this disappointing fact. They are joined by Front (L-R) Victoria Logan, Cyber Security Communications Delivery Lead, Aflac Northern Ireland, Sara Lyons, CyberFirst NI Project Manager, Tera Ladner, Deputy Global Chief Information Security Officer, Aflac and Casie Williams, Senior Manager, Global Security Program Governance & Awareness

Rachel Armstrong, Head of ICT at Strathearn School, said: “Empower Girls was one of the most engaging and inspiring events we’ve ever attended. The energy in the room, the hands-on activities, and the chance to meet women working in real tech roles made a huge impression on our students. It’s opened their eyes to careers they hadn’t considered before – and as a teacher, that’s exactly what you hope for.”

Whether you're an educator, company, or industry professional - there are exciting ways to be part of the CyberFirst movement:

Register your school to gain NCSC recognition and connect with top tech employers.

to gain NCSC recognition and connect with top tech employers. Join as an Industry Supporter to inspire talent and showcase your company’s brand.

to inspire talent and showcase your company’s brand. Become a CyberFirst Ambassador to mentor and empower future cyber leaders.