Belfast renewable energy company, Encom Energy is expanding its workforce as consumers choose alternative energy sources due to the rising costs of fossil fuels like oil and gas.

Encom Energy specialise in supplying and installing solar PV, battery storage systems, electric vehicle charge points and smart energy management system. The company currently employ 25 people but to facilitate growing demand for their services, their workforce is expected to double in the time ahead and they are seeking skilled staff such as roofers and electricians.

Anna Patterson, compliance director at Encom Energy, said: “We have seen an increase in demand for our solar panel offering and other products in recent months which has led us to having to recruit more skilled staff as the business expands. We intend to recruit for roofers and solar PV panel fitters.

“We are investing heavily in cutting edge technology and have partnered with world-leading manufacturers, with solar panels, battery storage systems and EV chargers being our main product lines.

“We are linking all these products together with our unique energy management system; an artificial intelligence software package that allows our customers to monitor energy usage and, when there is a surplus, to automatically trade excess energy to the market, giving them the potential to reduce their bills even further.”

Encom Energy’s analytics team are also working on developing an app which will be available to customers in in the coming months.

“As energy and fuel costs continue to rise and look set to do so for the foreseeable future, we believe that investing in your green future makes sense from both an environmental and financial perspective,” continues Anna Patterson.

Encom Energy aims to lead the market in Ireland by the end of 2025 by expanding over the next 24 months. The company plan to launch their Dublin office in the second quarter of next year 2023 (April – June).

Steven Titterington, operations director at Encom Energy, explained: “The unprecedented increases in energy bills have been driven by the price of gas and it’s a problem that isn’t going away. We’re now enabling homes and businesses to generate, use and store their own renewable energy, which removes their exposure to those volatile fossil fuel markets.

“We are also offering a unique, green finance package in association with PropertyPal mortgages, where you can borrow to save and earn a better return from your roof than from your bank.

“At Encom Energy we don’t believe cost should be a barrier to increasing your energy efficiency and reducing your impact on the environment. So, we’re very pleased to offer affordable finance packages to all our clients for solar, battery storage and EV products.”

Steven Titterington operations director at Encom Energy and Anna Patterson, compliance director at Encom Energy’s Heron Road site

Anna Patterson, Encom Energy compliance director, added: “We are amongst the most competitive installers of solar and battery systems in Ireland. We are already working with commercial and industrial clients as well as homebuilders and private homeowners throughout the UK and Ireland to reduce their energy bills and their carbon footprint.”

