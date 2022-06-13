Work is well underway at the Craigavon shopping centre site where workmen are redesigning the exterior in preparation of Primark’s arrival.

Sadly the enormous sign heralding Debenhams at the side of Rushmere Shopping Centre was removed by specialist staff in a crane.

The large letters lay dumped in a pile at the roadside a year after the retailer shut its doors in the Craigavon outlet.

The old Debenhams sign at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh is removed by workmen today.

New dawn after troubled times

Despite the owners of Rushmere Shopping Centre, Central Craigavon Ltd, going into administration weeks ago, Primark has ploughed on with its proposed alterations.

The popular budget store is to take over the lower floor of the former Debenhams building.

Who is carrying out the work?

Workmen from Cleary Contracting Ltd are currently based at the site, erecting new cladding.

Currently the facade is surrounded with scaffolding and sources claim the exterior work for Primark should be finished by the beginning of August.

Interior fitters are expected to take over the site soon after and the new Primark store could be open well before Christmas.

Will Primark be recruiting soon?

It is understood recruitment for the new Primark store will begin soon with a variety of full and part time jobs up for grabs.

The arrival of Primark will mean a huge boost for Rushmere Shopping Centre after a very difficult year which also saw another anchor tenant, Sainsbury’s leave the centre.

However new eatery Eatao Asian Fusion, which opened just a few weeks ago, has proved a major hit.

What is the timeline for opening?

Work is underway at the new Primark building at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

When announcing the new Primark store, Central Craigavon Ltd said: Occupying a sales area of 30,800 sq ft, work will commence on the new Primark store this summer and will open to customers later this year.

Martin Walsh, Rushmere Centre Manager, commented; “Primark is a fantastic addition to Rushmere. In all of our research over the years, Primark is a brand that our customers have been very keen to see, and this announcement is testimony to the success of the centre. We look forward to the opening later in the year.”

What Primark said

A spokesperson from Primark said; “We are delighted to announce that we will open a new store at the Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon. Doors will open later this year and we are excited to be creating a new shopping experience for our customers in the area.”

Other big names at Rushmere include Dunnes, TK Maxx, H&M, Matalan, B&M and Boots.

