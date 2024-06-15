A Northern Ireland train driver is ending a 50-year career in the very same building he started in - the North West Hub in Londonderry, formerly called Waterside Railway Station.

Brian Robinson, better known as ‘Kipper’ to colleagues and passengers, has had a long and illustrious career on the railway having started in June 1974.

He earned the nickname ’Kipper ‘- derived from The Flying Kipper in Thomas the Tank Engine - because of his reputation as someone who liked to be on-time and punctual – a name that has stuck.

Brian is a prime example of someone who rose through the ranks with a love of the railway and five-decades of service has seen him working through many different eras and times in Northern Ireland.

His first day was back on 24th June 1974 – the same year that Richard Nixon became the first US president forced to resign after the Watergate Scandal, the Rumble in the Jungle heavyweight boxing match took place between George Foreman and Muhammad Ali, a 26-year-old author named Stephen King published his debut novel ‘Carrie’ and Sears Tower in Chicago became the world’s tallest building.

On that day he took up position as a general porter carrying out duties such as checking tickets, sweeping the platform and making the tea for the older generation of workers.

However, it wasn’t long before he qualified to be a signalman and an engineer and for following 15 years he was responsible for maintenance on the trains making sure that the community could get to and from the Maiden city on their travels safely.

Brian’s ambition meant that he was continuously learning and in January 1989 he became a qualified train driver - a role he has served in for the past 35 years transporting almost 3.5 million passengers between the Maiden City and Belfast daily.

Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Barr, paid tribute to Brian’s dedication to his role over the decades: “I am delighted to be here to honour Brian and his remarkable 50-year career on the railway network, transporting so many of us to our destinations safely and efficiently.

"On behalf of our city and every passenger who has had the pleasure of travelling with him, I want to say a huge thank you and extend best wishes for a joyous and fulfilling retirement.”

His influence has transcended the tracks and Brian has held some senior responsibilities whilst working with Translink, Northern Ireland Railways including being the Lead Trade Union Rep for the Train Drivers in Londonderry. This important representation saw him attend high profile events within the business including ‘The Royal Train’ with Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II on board.

Brian’s experience and capabilities also meant he was chosen to work on the Coleraine to Londonderry Renewals project between 2012 and 2013. During the seven-month closure he drove engineering trains to ensure that the railway he grew up on was renewed to a newer standard to enable quicker journey times and increased frequency.

Chris Conway, chief executive of Translink, explained: “50 years is a true testament of Brian’s commitment to public service and he has played a strong part in the railway team. For that, as a community, a railway industry and as colleagues and friends, we are all eternally grateful for his dedication and service and wish him a happy and healthy retirement.

Hilton Parr, Temp. general manager of Rail Services, added: “Brian has always been happy to share his skills and knowledge to ensure that the railway keeps its high standard of service delivery - and someone who the next generation of drivers call upon for advice and support.

“On a personal note, he is well known for being a character in the North West and it’s fair to say he’s known as a bit of a prankster. His one-of-a-kind laugh and big smile will certainly be missed amongst us all here on the railway.”

