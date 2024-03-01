Energy cost boost as SSE Airtricity announces gas price drop of 22.8% from next month
The reduction, which was announced on Friday (March 1), will come into effect from April 1 and will apply to all domestic and small business customers.
SSE Airtricity said the reduction follows a recent regulated tariff review “on the back of improvements in the global energy markets,” which has seen wholesale gas prices reducing from therecord highs experienced in the last 18 months.
It also comes after a consultation process with the Northern Ireland Utility Regulator, and consultations with the Department for the Economy (DofE) and the Consumer Council of Northern Ireland.
Andrew Greer, SSE Airtricity general manager (NI) said: “I’m pleased to be sharing this good news with our customers today. We know energy costs are a primary concern for customers across Northern Ireland, and that wholesale market volatility has impacted households and business so this price reduction will no doubt provide some welcome relief.
“However, we recognise that energy costs will remain difficult for many customers, so, as well as reducing prices whenever we can, we also work with customers to offer additional support and services.”
Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments can speak to the SSE Airtricity Customer Services team on 0345 900 5253 or contact us online by visiting www.airtricitygasni.com.
For free and independent advice on how to save energy can contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455 or the Consumer Council on 0800 121 6022.