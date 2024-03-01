All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Energy cost boost as SSE Airtricity announces gas price drop of 22.8% from next month

Customers of SSE Airtricity will benefit from a 22.8% drop in the cost of natural gas from April 1, with a typical household saving around £320 a year, the company has said.
By Mark Rainey
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:04 GMT
A lit ring on a gas hob. PA imageA lit ring on a gas hob. PA image
A lit ring on a gas hob. PA image

The reduction, which was announced on Friday (March 1), will come into effect from April 1 and will apply to all domestic and small business customers.

SSE Airtricity said the reduction follows a recent regulated tariff review “on the back of improvements in the global energy markets,” which has seen wholesale gas prices reducing from therecord highs experienced in the last 18 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also comes after a consultation process with the Northern Ireland Utility Regulator, and consultations with the Department for the Economy (DofE) and the Consumer Council of Northern Ireland.

Andrew Greer, SSE Airtricity general manager (NI) said: “I’m pleased to be sharing this good news with our customers today. We know energy costs are a primary concern for customers across Northern Ireland, and that wholesale market volatility has impacted households and business so this price reduction will no doubt provide some welcome relief.

“However, we recognise that energy costs will remain difficult for many customers, so, as well as reducing prices whenever we can, we also work with customers to offer additional support and services.”

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments can speak to the SSE Airtricity Customer Services team on 0345 900 5253 or contact us online by visiting www.airtricitygasni.com.

For free and independent advice on how to save energy can contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455 or the Consumer Council on 0800 121 6022.

Related topics:Northern Ireland