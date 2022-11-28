Northern Ireland Chamber’s next Energy Forum will examine the outlook for 2023, discussing future trends including electric vehicles and how the Energy Strategy can help meet the 80% by 2030 target set by the NI Climate Change Act.

Delivered in partnership with SONI, it takes place on Monday, December 5 at 3pm in Queen’s University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Lynch, head of sustainability at Queen’s University will discuss the University’s sustainability strategy. She will outline how Queen’s is embedding sustainable development goals across its activities and fulfilling commitments to transition to net zero, including its approach to teaching and learning, research, operations and outreach activities.

Andrew Ryan, partner at TLT Belfast, will examine the outlook the year head. He will cover a wide-range of areas including planning policy, new subsidies for renewable generation, security of supply, cost mitigation, grid infrastructure and gearing up for offshore wind.

Attendees will also hear case studies from David McEwen, head of business development at Agnew Leasing, who will discuss how firms can integrate electric vehicles as part of their energy strategy and Aidan Roberts, divisional risk and sustainability director at Kingspan Water & Energy, who will share details of the company’s 10-year sustainability programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which is free for NI Chamber members to attend, is open to anyone working in an energy intensive industry, as well as those with responsibility for sustainability management in firms of all sizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad