Energy supplier backs NI youth organisation with multi-year funding

Foyle College students with staff and representatives from Click Energy and Young Enterprise Northern Ireland. Back row (L-R): Foyle College Geography teacher, Mr. Dylan Gallagher, Click Energy Managing Director, Andy Porter, Young Enterprise Northern Ireland Chief Executive, Carol Fitzsimmons MBE, and Foyle College Principal, Mrs. Deirdre McLaughlin.

Click Energy has announced a new multi-year partnership with Young Enterprise Northern Ireland, which will see the electricity supplier make annual investments to support youth skills, entrepreneurship, and community initiatives across the region.

The partnership was officially launched at Foyle College in Derry~Londonderry, where the students were joined by Andy Porter, Managing Director of Click Energy, and Carol Fitzsimons MBE, CEO of Young Enterprise. The event celebrated the start of a collaboration focused squarely on developing Northern Ireland’s next wave of innovators and business leaders.

This investment is a long-term commitment to empowering the next generation, helping young people develop the crucial skills and confidence they need to succeed in their future careers.

Andy Porter, Managing Director of Click Energy, emphasised the positive, future-focused nature of the commitment: “For us, this partnership is a clear statement that we're backing the talent of tomorrow.

Click Energy Managing Director Andy Porter with Young Enterprise Northern Ireland Chief Executive Carol Fitzsimmons MBE

“At Click Energy, we pride ourselves on a culture of innovation, it’s how we deliver better value and service to our customers. We want to see that same drive and entrepreneurial spirit sparked in the next generation. By providing sustained, consistent support, we're helping create a continuous platform where young people can develop the creativity, resilience, and business flair they’ll need to lead the way.

“We are delighted to begin this journey with Young Enterprise, reinforcing our commitment to the communities where we operate.”

Click Energy’s commitment provides crucial long-term support for the Young Enterprise mission. The multi-year funding will ensure the charity can continue to inspire and equip students with essential employability skills through engaging, hands-on, enterprise-focused learning, while building momentum year-on-year.

Carol Fitzsimons MBE, CEO of Young Enterprise NI, spoke about the strategic value of the collaboration: “This is a genuine vote of confidence in our young people and our essential work. Having Click Energy commit to a multi-year partnership gives us the crucial stability we need to plan bigger, reach further, and ensure our programmes continue to deliver high-quality, impactful learning experiences across Northern Ireland.