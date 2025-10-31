EnergyCloud Northern Ireland and Radius Housing Launch Innovative Partnership to Deliver Free Renewable Energy to Families in Need

Fiona McAnespie, Radius Housing, & Jamie Delargy, EnergyCloud NI.

EnergyCloud Northern Ireland and Radius Housing have announced a pioneering partnership aimed at tackling fuel poverty and reducing carbon emissions by delivering free, zero-carbon hot water to homes across Northern Ireland. The initiative begins with a new project in the Lisburn area, where families in social housing are the first to benefit.

The collaboration will see EnergyCloud’s smart technology deployed in Radius Housing properties, enabling the diversion of surplus renewable electricity, such as wind power that would otherwise be wasted, to heat hot water cylinders in participating homes. This means families can enjoy free hot water at no cost to them, easing financial pressures while also contributing to environmental sustainability. As part of this partnership with Radius Housing, the first families went live on the EnergyCloud system at the end of August. In the month of September, residents were able to receive free tanks of hot water on 13 separate nights.

This initiative addresses two urgent challenges at once: the ongoing issue of fuel poverty, which affects thousands of households in Northern Ireland, and the wastage of clean, renewable electricity due to grid constraints and overcapacity. According to figures published by SONI, 915 GWh of zero carbon renewable wind energy was dispatched down in 2024. Approximately 305 million tanks of hot water could have been heated with this energy. The estimated retail value of this energy was £272 million.

Jamie Delargy, Chairperson of EnergyCloud Northern Ireland, said: “This is a practical, scalable solution that delivers real help to real people. Too many families are struggling to heat their homes while, at the same time, vast amounts of renewable energy are going unused. Through this partnership with Radius Housing, we’re taking a smart, socially responsible step toward solving both problems. It’s a win for people and a win for the planet. This is made possible because of the great support and leadership shown by Budget Energy, Click Energy, Share Energy and SSE Airtricity.”

John McLean, CEO of Radius Housing, added: “At Radius, we are committed to creating sustainable communities and supporting our tenants in every way possible. We know that energy costs are a real concern for many of the families we serve. This partnership with EnergyCloud reflects our belief that innovation and collaboration can drive meaningful change. It allows us to reduce the financial burden on our tenants while promoting green energy use. We’re excited to launch this initiative in Lisburn and Belfast and to explore its expansion in the months ahead.”

Radius Housing manages over 14,000 homes across Northern Ireland, including general needs housing, homes for older people, and supported housing. In addition to its core housing services, Radius delivers care and support solutions to help tenants live independently and with dignity. With a strong track record of innovation, Radius has been at the forefront of energy efficiency improvements across its housing stock. The partnership with EnergyCloud builds on this commitment, ensuring that the benefits of Northern Ireland’s renewable energy revolution are shared with those who need it most.