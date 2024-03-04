Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Engineers Ireland Northern Region (EINR) is rolling out its Engineers Week into Northern Ireland for the first time.

Organised by the EINR committee, Engineers Week 2024 runs from today until March 8 and promises to be an all-island celebration dedicated to inspiring Key Stage 1, 2, and 3 students in the exciting world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).With a history dating back to 1835 and boasting over 25,000 members from all disciplines of engineering, Engineers Ireland is one of the oldest and largest professional bodies in Ireland. The expansion of Engineers Week into Northern Ireland, where Engineers Ireland has more than 1,000 members, underscores the organisation's commitment to fostering a passion for STEAM from an early age.In partnership with STEM Ambassadors NI and with Dunmurry firm Farrans Construction as key sponsor, the EINR committee has curated a diverse program of events set to take place across various locations in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These events include interactive activities such as The Big Bridge challenge, Getech Lego Education robotics, site visits to the new Belfast Transportation Hub and Shimna Integrated College Campus, and walking tours of the Shimna Flood Alleviation Scheme, among others. The week's activities are designed to demonstrate that STEAM is accessible and inclusive to all children, regardless of background or ability.

Clare Morris, civil engineer and EINR committee member, said: “We firmly believe that young people are key to shaping the future and that they all have huge potential to play their part. The events this week are just a snapshot of the commitment of institutions and the industry to invest in and encourage the development of young minds in our communities. By inspiring and empowering students of all ages through fun and immersive STEAM experiences, we aim to propel them towards successful careers that will positively impact our society."Jonny Kerr, operations director, civils division at Farrans, explained: “We are delighted to partner with Engineers Ireland Northern Region as they roll out Engineers Week to Northern Ireland for the first time this year.