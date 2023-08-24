Northern Ireland firm, Teemore Engineering is celebrating five decades in business having started from 'very humble beginnings'.

Since 1973, the Enniskillen firm has risen to become one of the largest private sector employers in the south west Fermanagh area.

Established by Victor Wilson and David McMullen fifty years ago, and now managed by son Colin, the company has been at the fore in the design, supply and manufacture of livestock housing and handling equipment.

Victor McMullen and family were among 80 guests in attendance at a celebration dinner earlier this week as well as farming and political leaders plus representatives from civic society in the Fermanagh area and beyond. Current Teemore suppliers including Jourdain and Bioret, both from France, were also in attendance.

Ulster Farmers’ Union president David Brown spoke at the 50th anniversary event highlighting the remarkable role played by Teemore Engineering in creating high-value employment opportunities in Fermanagh.

He said: “Teemore has always been at the fore in bringing new thinking and innovation to bear in terms of the products and services it provides. In turn, this has been of huge benefit to farmers throughout the island of Ireland and the UK.”

Victor continued: “The vision for the business has always been to develop new engineering concepts that will deliver greater levels of efficiency within agriculture.

“Looking back over five decades, I take great satisfaction from the fact that Teemore Engineering has such a strong reputation in this regard.

“I would like to particularly thank all our customers for their support, so many of whom come back to us time after time.”

Victor thanked Fermanagh Council and numerous government support agencies for the support received over many years.

Colin Wilson, the current managing director of Teemore Engineering, explained: “I believe we can look forward to an extremely bright future having come from very humble beginnings. We have recently committed to a £1m investment programme at the company, one which will allow us to significantly expand the scope of the business. This project will get underway in early 2024.”

Councillor Thomas O'Reilly, chair of Fermanagh Council, congratulates Victor and Colin Wilson on Teemore Engineering celebrating 50 years of business. Adding their best wishes are David Brown, president of the Ulster Farmers' Union and Tom Elliott, Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson for agriculture

Teemore currently employs 55 people, generating an annual turnover of approximately £16m.

The company supplies a selection of housing, flooring, fencing, feeding and bespoke animal management solutions for farmers in the dairy, beef, sheep and equine sectors.

Colin added: “Farm businesses face pressure to become more sustainable. Lowering emissions and increasing productivity through better animal husbandry and welfare are seen as key strategic goals for the future.

“Advancements in housing technologies and correct equipment will: reduce ammonia emissions; improve animal health and comfort and reduce the need for medical intervention. These will essentially lead to more sustainable farming with higher productivity.