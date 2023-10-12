News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Enniskillen hotel sees boost in 'visitors' as Andi Peters presents live for Good Morning Britain

TV presenter visits Killyhevlin Hotel to present live segments for Good Morning Britain and Lorraine as part of ITV Daytime’s Postcode Lottery competition
By Claire Cartmill
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

TV presenter Andi Peters was at Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen to present live segments for Good Morning Britain and Lorraine as part of ITV Daytime’s Postcode Lottery competition.

The leading Co Fermanagh Lakeside hotel was broadcasted into the homes of millions of viewers as Andi showcased the stunning location and commented on air about the “sensational views” overlooking Lough Erne.

Read More
Use of external finance in Northern Ireland showing signs of recovery
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Morrison, general manager of Killyhevlin Hotel, said: “We were delighted to host Andi Peters and the ITV team during their visit to Enniskillen. They thoroughly enjoyed their stay in our new Lakeland Studios and loved our stunning lakeside location and beautiful views.

“It was an early start for Andi and team with the first segment going live on Good Morning Britain at 7am. Throughout the live broadcast viewers were able to see the gorgeous crisp Autumn morning at Killyhevlin and it was a great opportunity for hotel and The Fermanagh Lakelands to be showcased to millions of viewers – and already this morning we are noticing an increase in visitors to our website and followers on our social media channels.”

Related topics:Good Morning BritainEnniskillen