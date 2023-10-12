The leading Co Fermanagh Lakeside hotel was broadcasted into the homes of millions of viewers as Andi showcased the stunning location and commented on air about the “sensational views” overlooking Lough Erne.

David Morrison, general manager of Killyhevlin Hotel, said: “We were delighted to host Andi Peters and the ITV team during their visit to Enniskillen. They thoroughly enjoyed their stay in our new Lakeland Studios and loved our stunning lakeside location and beautiful views.

“It was an early start for Andi and team with the first segment going live on Good Morning Britain at 7am. Throughout the live broadcast viewers were able to see the gorgeous crisp Autumn morning at Killyhevlin and it was a great opportunity for hotel and The Fermanagh Lakelands to be showcased to millions of viewers – and already this morning we are noticing an increase in visitors to our website and followers on our social media channels.”