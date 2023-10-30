Co-working space in Enniskillen will compete against some of the UKs top facilities at a ceremony in London

Following success at the RTPI NI Awards earlier this year, The Workhouse Enniskillen has been shortlisted for the National Awards in the excellence in planning for heritage and culture category. The award recognises projects that drive economic success and promote a sustainable and thriving future for our communities.

The restoration of The Workhouse has seen the successful transformation of the historic building into an enterprise and heritage hub with flexible and dynamic workspaces for office space, meetings and events. It is an example of how heritage and modern functionality can blend together to retain the history of the building, whilst providing a space to foster creativity and ideas to support local businesses and the economy.

The restoration project was made possible through the support and funding received from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, along with the contributions from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and South West College.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, councillor Thomas O’Reilly, said: “I am delighted that The Workhouse has been shortlisted for this prestigious RTPI Award for planning excellence as it demonstrates the positive contribution this innovative development has made to the local businesses and communities.

“Since its opening, The Workhouse has successfully hosted businesses events and workshops as well as heritage tours to allow residents and visitors the opportunity to explore the history of this unique asset.

“I hope The Workhouse is successful in the finals and brings the award back to Fermanagh and Omagh, however, I am confident that it will continue to thrive in the future and be an important asset in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area.”

The RTPI Awards for planning excellence celebrate the remarkable achievements of planning of planning professionals in enhancing the quality of life and preserving the environment through innovative planning practices.

The Council is committed to ensuring that our natural and built heritage is cherished, sustainably managed and easily accessible and our economy is thriving, expanding and outward looking. The Workhouse helps to achieve this by effectively combining the two in a unique way.