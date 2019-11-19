‘Enterprise development is key economic driver’ says lord mayor

Small businesses are at the heart of job creation and should be placed at the heart of economic and industrial strategies, according to the CEO of North City Business Centre.

Dave Murphy’s comments came during a visit by Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane to the centre on Monday.

The meeting is part of a series of engagements that NCBC is undertaking with political representatives in north Belfast to appraise them of the issues impacting upon start-up and small businesses and the role that enterprise agencies such as North City can play to support job creation and regeneration activities in the community.

Mr. Murphy stated: “Meeting the Lord Mayor provided us with a great opportunity to highlight the range of activities the organisation is undertaking to support and promote enterprise, business development and survival and the regeneration benefits that accrue in North Belfast as a result of our activities.

“As we know there is a lot of uncertainty for businesses at the moment and micro and small businesses which are at the forefront of job creation and economic development should be placed at the heart of our economic and industrial strategies which requires substantial increased investment

in North Belfast moving forward.”

The Lord Mayor said: “At the start of Global Entrepreneurship Week, I am very pleased to have had the opportunity today to witness at firsthand the work NCBC is undertaking in north Belfast and to learn of the support they provide to start-up and small businesses in the area.

“Enterprise development is a key economic driver here in the local economy and North City plays an important role in supporting and developing local businesses and providing business space and premises for them to flourish.

“I was also particularly interested to learn of the organisation’s development plans for the future and wish them every success moving forward.”