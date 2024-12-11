Enterprising Women Winter Showcase celebrates female entrepreneurs
Hosted in partnership with the Ballymena Business Centre, Carrickfergus Enterprise and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the event offered visitors an exciting head-start to their holiday shopping whilst shining a bright light on handcrafted holiday products made by local female artisans.
From beautiful wax melts to unique jewellery and fine prints, the showcase presented a diverse range of top-quality goods - all crafted by women-owned small businesses in the area.
Shoppers and visitors enjoyed a lively atmosphere filled with opportunities to meet the makers, learn about their products and stories behind their labours of love - as well as discover meaningful gifts for the holiday season for their loved ones. Visitors even had the opportunity to watch Local Artist Alison Gardner paint a new original fine artwork live.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, alderman Beth Adger MBE, said: “The Enterprising Women Winter Showcase has been a great opportunity to support our local economy and a firm reminder of the creativity, resilience and ongoing dedication of our local female entrepreneurs. Events like these truly embody our community’s collective strength, fostering a spirit of pride and support for homegrown businesses.”
Kelli McRoberts, CEO of Carrickfergus Enterprise, added: “I am thrilled that we have realised a long-term dream to give our incredibly talented women a platform and space to share their work with the wider community.
“The response has been incredible - so many people came out to support our local businesses and discover the unique stories behind each handcrafted item. It has certainly been a true celebration of the area’s entrepreneurial spirit and a great start to the Christmas season. We are proud to have stood alongside these talented women and support them with the resources they need to succeed.”
Amanda Jones of Midtown Makers, Ballymena Business Centre, said: “Our goal has always been to empower local businesses and female entrepreneurs in particular. This winter showcase has been exceptional in bringing us all together and highlighting the true essence of our business community.
“The showcase is a celebration of entrepreneurship, diversity, and the unique talents from all walks of life within Northern Ireland. We are proud to have partnered with Carrickfergus Enterprise with support from the Tower Centre, Ballymena and funding from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to support these incredible women as they grow their businesses.”
For local artisan Lucinda Graham, founder and owner of Galgorm Melts, the showcase was an invaluable experience: “The event has been absolutely amazing! Having the chance to connect directly with shoppers and visitors - to tell them about the story of why and how I founded my small business, and to hear their excitement for my products - has been wonderful and humbling.”
