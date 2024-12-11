Hundreds of shoppers and visitors to the Tower Centre in Ballymena recently supported the Enterprising Women Winter Showcase - a festive event dedicated to celebrating and promoting the hard work of female entrepreneurs across Mid and East Antrim.

Hosted in partnership with the Ballymena Business Centre, Carrickfergus Enterprise and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the event offered visitors an exciting head-start to their holiday shopping whilst shining a bright light on handcrafted holiday products made by local female artisans.

From beautiful wax melts to unique jewellery and fine prints, the showcase presented a diverse range of top-quality goods - all crafted by women-owned small businesses in the area.

Shoppers and visitors enjoyed a lively atmosphere filled with opportunities to meet the makers, learn about their products and stories behind their labours of love - as well as discover meaningful gifts for the holiday season for their loved ones. Visitors even had the opportunity to watch Local Artist Alison Gardner paint a new original fine artwork live.

Mayor alderman Beth Adger MBE with Kelli McRoberts CEO Carrickfergus Enterprise and Enterprising Women traders at Tower Centre for the Enterprising Women Winter Showcase

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, alderman Beth Adger MBE, said: “The Enterprising Women Winter Showcase has been a great opportunity to support our local economy and a firm reminder of the creativity, resilience and ongoing dedication of our local female entrepreneurs. Events like these truly embody our community’s collective strength, fostering a spirit of pride and support for homegrown businesses.”

Kelli McRoberts, CEO of Carrickfergus Enterprise, added: “I am thrilled that we have realised a long-term dream to give our incredibly talented women a platform and space to share their work with the wider community.

“The response has been incredible - so many people came out to support our local businesses and discover the unique stories behind each handcrafted item. It has certainly been a true celebration of the area’s entrepreneurial spirit and a great start to the Christmas season. We are proud to have stood alongside these talented women and support them with the resources they need to succeed.”

Amanda Jones of Midtown Makers, Ballymena Business Centre, said: “Our goal has always been to empower local businesses and female entrepreneurs in particular. This winter showcase has been exceptional in bringing us all together and highlighting the true essence of our business community.

Mayor alderman Beth Adger MBE officially opens the Enterprising Women Winter Showcase with Kelli McRoberts, CEO Carrickfergus Enterprise and Karen Mayne of Cobwebs Antiques and Jewellery

“The showcase is a celebration of entrepreneurship, diversity, and the unique talents from all walks of life within Northern Ireland. We are proud to have partnered with Carrickfergus Enterprise with support from the Tower Centre, Ballymena and funding from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to support these incredible women as they grow their businesses.”