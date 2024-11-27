Entrepreneur Gemma McAllister is set to fast-track the future of her unique fashion brand WearMatter after securing a £5,000 investment in the business by wowing judges to win the Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch competition.

The Carrickfergus-based adaptive clothing brand produces functional fashion specially designed for people with disabilities.

Gemma was chosen from 11 finalists, each of which had won a regional heat in their council area after hundreds of entrants were received from entrepreneurs, businesses and social enterprises across Northern Ireland.

Adaptive clothing is designed to meet the needs of the person wearing the garment, such as reduced mobility, taking into consideration factors such as age, level of independence and whether help is required from a caregiver when dressing.

Gemma, who is a former disability adviser, fashion designer and buyer said: “It is an amazing achievement for myself and WearMatter, and an incredibly emotional one as I know how much this will also mean to our customers and the people we serve.

“I am a firm believer that fashion is for everyone, and should be totally inclusive enabling anyone, regardless of their abilities to express themselves through how they dress, and to do so with confidence.

“I’m so thankful for Go Succeed and all the mentors that I have had that have brought me to this point.”

“This investment will allow me to work on further product development and marketing as we expand range and reach. I have spoken to so many people out in the community that really need these products and now I’ll be able to fast-track the business to get the garments into the market.”

Lisa Toland, senior manager, economy, Belfast City Council, representing Go Succeed, said: “Gemma’s passion, creativity, and dedication to inclusivity in fashion is truly inspiring, and her success reflects the incredible entrepreneurial talent we have in Northern Ireland.

“The Ultimate Pitch competition highlights how Go Succeed empowers innovators like Gemma by providing the tools, guidance and funding needed to turn visionary ideas into impactful businesses. We are excited to see how WearMatter grows and continues to make a difference in the lives of its customers.”

Other awards included to Lisburn’s Emma Stephenson, founder of M-Power, an app that will help those with menopause follow their journey and alleviate symptoms, who received the Rising Star award, sponsored by Excalibur Press, for the most inspiring 16-25 year-old entrepreneur.

Belfast-based Rachel Pedder of Wild Women of the Woods NI, which provides affordable camps and events for women in nature received the Impact Award, sponsored by Excalibur Press, for the best social enterprise while Jayne Faulkner from Randalstown won the Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by Ardmore Group, for her business Groundbreakers, an organisation dedicated to providing a safe space for individuals facing various challenges to learn, grow and thrive.

