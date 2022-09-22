Entrepreneur James Blake to keynote White Lable World Expo

James will give a world-class seminar on dominating different industries using digital alongside a panel of industry experts from Gucci, Meta, and QVC.

The event comes from one of the world’s fastest-growing and most progressive exhibition organisers and is the largest of its kind that focuses on digital sales and marketing.

James, named one of the top 30 under 30 entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland, is amongst the region’s most innovative and influential business speakers. He is a specialist in helping his clients take their companies to the next level by increasing revenue through online marketing.

Belfast entrepreneur and founder of Vindicta Digital Marketing Agency, James Blake

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James said: “I hope to inspire attendees to take action to create and accelerate their entrepreneurial dreams using digital. Being from Northern Ireland makes me appreciate the many opportunities digital provides. As one of the tech capitals of the UK, NI is a leading voice in the world of digital, and I hope to carry that word into my keynote during the World Expo in Frankfurt.”