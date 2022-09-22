Entrepreneur James Blake to keynote White Lable World Expo
Belfast entrepreneur and founder of Vindicta Digital Marketing Agency, James Blake, will be speaking at the White Lable World Expo in Frankfurt on October 12 and 13.
James will give a world-class seminar on dominating different industries using digital alongside a panel of industry experts from Gucci, Meta, and QVC.
The event comes from one of the world’s fastest-growing and most progressive exhibition organisers and is the largest of its kind that focuses on digital sales and marketing.
James, named one of the top 30 under 30 entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland, is amongst the region’s most innovative and influential business speakers. He is a specialist in helping his clients take their companies to the next level by increasing revenue through online marketing.
James said: “I hope to inspire attendees to take action to create and accelerate their entrepreneurial dreams using digital. Being from Northern Ireland makes me appreciate the many opportunities digital provides. As one of the tech capitals of the UK, NI is a leading voice in the world of digital, and I hope to carry that word into my keynote during the World Expo in Frankfurt.”
As a recognised industry leader, James regularly contributes to renowned publications such as Forbes and Entreprenuer.com. James founded Vindicta Digital Marketing Agency in 2016 and has built it organically from the ground up. Vindicta Digital Marketing Agency offers website design, social media marketing, SEO, and video/content marketing strategies. In the previous five years, it produced more than £100 million in internet revenue for its broad consumer base.