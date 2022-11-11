“I’d create original products as snacks for visitors to sample during downtime between cookery demos,” explains John (52), the founder and owner of Carrick Foods in Londonderry.

“Many people enjoyed the snacks so much that they offered to buy them to take home. The interest and very positive feedback led me to develop a business idea that became Carrick Foods earlier this year.”

The much travelled chef was born in Tipperary and gained vast experience in restaurant kitchens in Ireland and Great Britain.

John has served gourmet dishes to presidents, VIPs, and even a former James Bond in leading restaurants and hotels including the Everglades in Londonderry.

A father of two teenagers, who began cooking at the age of 16, John now lectures in culinary arts at the North West Regional College (NWRC) there, a role he has performed for over 16 years. His is also co-ordinator in the Professional Chef Diploma course.

Carrick Foods, John explains, is based on keeping things simple: “I have created two signature products that are easy to use for meals and snacks. The first is a moist and moreish Stout City loaf that’s made with buttermilk and dates. The second is a fresh, velvety dill and lemon cured salmon.

“Both reflect more than 35 years’ gastronomic experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stout City loaf, he continues, is “inspired by the traditional wheaten bread my mother and grandmother used to make back home on the family farm near Carrick in Tipperary”.

He explains: “I’ve given the wheaten loaf a LegenDerry twist with my use of our very own Foyster Stout that is made from shells of the renowned flat oysters farmed on Lough Foyle. It’s delicious served with a simple slather of butter and a cup of tea, or some of my distinctive cured salmon.”

A collaboration between LegenDerry’s Walled City Brewery and Sippy Fest, Foyster Ale was developed to promote this pearl of the Foyle. All oysters used are sustainably sourced through the Lough’s Agency and local fishermen, and every part of the oyster is utilised to create a unique stout. The stout has been supported by Walled City Brewery, Sippy Fest, and selected bars and restaurants across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The salmon dish is sourced from Donegal Prime Fish.

John Crowe’s innovative Stout City Loaf with distinctive flavours of the Foyle

“I cure each side of the salmon for four days, turning every 12 hours before covering it in dill, and carefully hand carving each slice.

“Our motto is ‘Our craft, our hands, your table’,” continues John. “Food is all about sharing. It brings people together and connects us with the land."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback from other chefs and consumers has been “immensely encouraging.”

These bespoke artisan food creations are being produced under the Carrick Foods brand, reminding him that food is rooted in tradition such as flavours and family. The essence of the small enterprise is “bringing home to your table.”

John Crowe’s innovative Stout City Loaf with distinctive flavours of the Foyle

John turned to NWRC specialists especially the team in Foodovation back in October 2019 to help in shaping the gravlax and wheaten bread concepts for the market. This involved recipe standardisation, packaging development, labelling skills and production methods and processes for food production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also sought support to create a celeriac remoulade for kit packs as well as a retail product with a longer shelf-life that would enable the new brand to grow in the condiments sector and lead to collaboration with other local artisans and thereby help to strengthen the food sector here. He was also keen to explore online sales through a DIY version of the wheaten loaf for retail.

NWRC Business Support Centre identified support for the projects from the Department for the Economy InnovateUs programme. NWRC Product Development Technical Consultant, Rita O’Kane, provided upskilling in recipe development of an ambient stable sauce, as well as production method and processing for an ambient stable sauce and product labelling for health claims.

Salmon and wheaten bread, the initial two products from Carrick Foods, were subsequently launched following the easing of the pandemic restrictions and lockdowns.

‘’The support I received from Rita in Foodovation was brilliant in moving my products to be ready for the retail market,” he adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have now stocked the salmon and wheaten bread products in four shops in Londonderry, Claudy and Limavady and recently launched the wheaten bread in a dry mix format with the remoulade to follow in the near future. I would encourage anyone with a food idea to get in touch with the Foodovation for exceptional technical support.’’