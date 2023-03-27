Gavin Parker, who employs seven people at the Old Mill Garden Centre and Farm Shop in Dromore, says the Northern Ireland Protocol cost him an extra 12.5% in shipping costs for bringing artisan foods in from GB. He was also forced to start buying his roses from the south, which had 20% higher costs.On Friday the replacement deal - the Windsor Framework - was signed into international law by the UK and EU, although the DUP says it still leaves fundamental issues unresolved.

It aims to ease paperwork for goods coming from GB which are destined only for NI, through the creation of an administrative 'green lane'.

But Mr Parker says he is unsure whether the new deal will help him.

"Until we have the wheels in motion we won't know for sure," he told the News Letter. "Just thinking from a purely business point of view, if it works that is all great and will be welcome. But until that happens, I just don't know."He understands the green and red lane concepts.

"I would like to think everything I'm bringing in should go through the green lane. That should cut out the hassle, the tripe, the paperwork, the time, the money that goes with the protocol. So we'll just have to wait and see."

However he is not clear to what extent his paperwork will be reduced.

"It is not clear to me at all. Certainly nothing has been put forward my way to tell me about it. Surely, as well as putting it to politicians they should have really put it to the business people as well? I've had no correspondence whatsoever."

Last week a UK Government spokeswoman said: “A first-of-its-kind green lane will enable goods destined for Northern Ireland to move easily without burdensome customs bureaucracy. This will be underpinned by the existing Trader Support Service."