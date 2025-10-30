Entrepreneur’s weight-loss journey inspires launch of Fuel Hive app

Shaun Byrne, who lost five stone through meal prepping and calorie counting between 2023 and 2024, created Fuel Hiveafter realising how many people struggled with the same barriers he had faced - time, convenience, and knowing what to eat and where to source prepped meals with calorie counts on the packaging.

The launch of the app coincides with advertising bosses launching a consultation, due to start on Thursday, (October 9) on guidelines to help food and drink companies navigate the incoming HFSS (High Fat, Sugar & Salt) ad ban.

Fuel Hive brings together some of Northern Ireland’s most recognised meal prep providers – including GoPig, NutriLean, Tasty Grub, Oh So Lean, Prep by Gains, Jordan’s Kitchen, NI Supplement and Redbox Kitchen. From calorie-controlled dinners to protein-rich snacks, Fuel Hive gives users an easy way to make healthier choices without resorting to unhealthy fast food.

Fronting the brand is Maryann Maguire, an actor who also works in the fitness sector and is on her own journey of weight management and health improvement.

“I know how difficult it can be to balance work, fitness, and nutrition,” said Maryann, who is well known on theatre stages across Northern Ireland. “Like a lot of people, I want to make healthier choices, but life gets in the way. What’s exciting about Fuel Hive is how easy it makes the process - everything is calorie-counted, locally produced, and ready when you need it.

“What hugely important for me is that I had a really unhealthy relationship with food and growing up there was a lot of stigma around young women being skinny. The stigma just wasn’t about young women; it was about men too. And, as much as stigma still exists, we have to learn a healthier relationship with food. If you put diesel into an unleaded car – that car isn’t going to drive down the road well, if at all. We need to fuel our bodies in a healthy, nutritious and sustainable way and Fuel Hive helps people do this.

“What brought Shaun and I together was that we both lost five stone in weight – Shaun did his in the healthy way, I did not, so the Fuel Hive way is so refreshing. These prepped meals can be delivered to your door, or it lets you know which shops in your area have these meals. Shaun wanted someone who is on a journey themselves to front Fuel Hive and I am very honoured to do so.”

With obesity rates climbing - 64 per cent of adults in Northern Ireland are now living with overweight or obesity - and official measurements showing around 21 per cent of children in Primary 1 are classed as overweight or obese, the launch of Fuel Hive comes at a moment of pressing public health concern.

“This isn’t just about losing weight - it’s about having energy, focus, and balance,” added Maryann. “Fuel Hive helps people fuel their bodies properly, whether they’re students, parents, professionals, or just busy people trying to feel better day-to-day.”

The concept has already attracted attention from major retailers as well as local producers, with plans to expand beyond Northern Ireland and into wider UK markets.

By combining calorie transparency, local provenance and convenience, Fuel Hive is positioning itself as both a practical tool for individuals and a new digital marketplace for Northern Ireland’s growing meal prep industry.

1 . Contributed Fuel Hive ambassador Maryann Maguire in her kitchen with her prepped meals from Fuel Hive. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Fuel Hive has been described as the Uber Eats of healthier eating - prepped meals delivered to your door. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Co-founder Shaun Byrne in New York recently where he was promoting Fuel Hive at the Event Planner Expo 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales