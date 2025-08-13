Entries are now open for the 2025 Causeway Coast & Glens Business Awards.

First established in 2005, the awards have become a hallmark of excellence in the region. Now celebrating their 20th anniversary, the 2025 ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 13 at The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.

Held bi-annually, the awards continue to showcase the innovation, resilience, and success of enterprises across the Causeway Coast & Glens. From start-ups to long-established companies, the awards provide a platform for all sectors and sizes of business to be recognised for their contribution to the local economy and wider society.

The 2025 awards, proudly sponsored by Randox Health, will feature 20 refreshed award categories, designed to reflect the evolving business landscape and the broad range of talent and ambition across the region.

Causeway Chamber of Commerce President James Kilgore and Chamber CEO Karen Yates with headline sponsor Dr Mary Jo Kurth and Dino Persello of Randox Health at the launch of the Causeway Coast and Glens Business Awards 2025 at the Lodge Hotel in partnership with Randox Health and organised through the Causeway Chamber of Commerce. CREDIT CIARAN CLANCY

Entry is completely free and open to all eligible businesses operating within the Borough.

Causeway Chamber President, James Kilgore, said : “This year’s awards are particularly special as we reflect on two decades of business excellence in Causeway Coast & Glens.

"We are immensely proud of our diverse and ambitious business community and look forward to showcasing their success on this milestone occasion. Whether you are a local trader or a global exporter, these awards are for you.”

A spokesperson for Randox Health said: “Randox is committed to advancing innovation, performance, and positive societal impact – values that align closely with the purpose of these awards.

"It’s an honour to help celebrate the businesses driving growth and excellence across the Borough.”

For more information, category details, and entry forms, visit: causewaychamber.com/ccag-business-awards-2025