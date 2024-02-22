The winners of the Insider Made in Northern Ireland Awards will be revealed at special lunch at the Titanic Museum Belfast on Friday 17th May 2024

The awards are a fantastic opportunity to showcase the quality products and services that manufacturing and engineering companies from across Northern Ireland supply – and the skilled people that work for them.

There are eleven award categories:

Digital Technology Award

Manufacturing Innovation Award

Export Award

Food & Drink Award

Sustainable/Ethical Manufacturer Award

Future Talent Award

Apprentice of the Year

Medical, Life Sciences & Healthcare Award

Manufacturing Start-up Award

Manufacturer of the Year (under £25m)

Manufacturer of the Year (over £25m)

The deadline to enter is Thursday 14th March 2024.

Click here to download the entry forms and submit online for free!

An independent panel of expert judges will scrutinise and assess all the entry submissions and will determine the shortlisted companies and individuals.

The winners will be revealed at the awards lunch taking place at the Titanic Museum Belfast on Friday 17th May 2024.

Made in the UK

The winners of this year's regional awards will automatically go through to the grand final, where the best of British manufacturing will be celebrated in June 2024.