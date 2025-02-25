Launching the 2025 Women in Tech Awards are Barbara McKiernan (VANRATH), Women in Business managing director Lorraine Acheson and Kelly Nixon (VANRATH)

Northern Ireland’s flagship Women in Tech Awards launches today inviting industry innovators and change-makers to enter before the deadline of Thursday, April 3.

Hosted by Women in Business at Belfast’s Europa Hotel, the 2025 ceremony will bring together more than 300 guests from across the local business sphere on Thursday, May 22 o celebrate tech’s best-in-class for their positive impact on NI’s thriving technology industries.

In its newly published 2023-2033 Skills Barometer, the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre found occupations including data analytics, cyber security and IT will be this region’s most in-demand careers over the coming decade.

Speaking ahead of May’s ceremony, Women in Business managing director, Lorraine Acheson, said: “The anticipated growth within Northern Ireland’s technology industry is nothing if not exciting. At Women in Business, we have the year-round privilege of showcasing and empowering those women at the forefront of NI’s upward trajectory.

“Through our annual Women in Tech awards, the only ceremony of its kind here, we are creating avenues for more and more women to achieve long-term impact within this vibrant and dynamic space and, in doing so, we help ensure greater gender parity within tech so that both innovation and inclusion can progress hand-in-glove.

“Building off the momentum from February’s Women in Tech Conference, we very much look forward to seeing the wealth of tech talent coming through in the applications ahead of April’s deadline.”

Among the 10 awards categories is the prestigious Outstanding Woman in Tech category, again sponsored by VANRATH.

Encouraging applications for this year’s event, VANRATH managing director, Barbara McKiernan, added: "VANRATH is delighted to be sponsoring Northern Ireland’s showcase Women in Tech Awards for a third consecutive year. This is a milestone event on the industry calendar dedicated to recognising those outstanding women helping to shape our local tech sector for the better.

“As sponsors of the Outstanding Woman in Tech category, we look forward to celebrating not just the exceptional winners, but also all nominees whose stand-out contributions to the industry and wider economy continue to inspire. I warmly encourage anyone working within tech to nominate an outstanding woman in the industry, whether that’s a friend, colleague, sister, or yourself.”

The 2025 Women in Tech award categories are:

Outstanding Woman in Tech

Outstanding Apprentice

Digital Transformation Leader of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Tech Team of the Year

C Level Woman of the Year

Green Impact Award

Male Advocate of the Year

Tech Advocate of the Year

One to Watch in the Future

Alongside VANRATH, supporting sponsors of this year’s showcase include BT, Version 1 and Allstate NN.

All finalists will join the Women in Tech Award Finalist Alumnae, a group specially created to offer all finalists the opportunity to network with like-minded businesswomen and to stimulate opportunity for both personal and professional development.