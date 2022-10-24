eSmart Networks Ltd, a grid connections and energy transition infrastructure company, is setting up a new Technical Hub in Northern Ireland, creating 39 new jobs.

The firm identifies capacity on the high voltage electricity grids in the UK and then designs and builds the connections to the grid.

The business was created to respond to the UK's need for charging infrastructure as the transition to electric vehicles gathers pace. It also provides grid connection solutions and renewable energy infrastructure.

Delight to be announcing the firm’s ‘first investment’ in Northern Ireland, Steve Harper, executive director, international and skills, Invest Northern Ireland, said: “eSmart has chosen to set-up a new Technical Hub in Northern Ireland to provide technical, design and compliance functions for the company.

"This is the company’s first investment here, and we are delighted to have helped secure this project for Northern Ireland.

“As part of its investment here eSmart plans to create 39 new high quality engineering jobs over the next three years which will deliver £2.3m per year in salaries into our economy.

"As well as offering high quality jobs, eSmart places significant emphasis on training and has plans in place for Graduate Engineers and Student Placements from our universities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roles to be created include grid connections managers, electrical & civil design engineers and technical administrators offering average salaries of around £60,000.

He continued: “The Green Economy and the Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering sectors are priority clusters identified in the Department for Economy’s 10X Economic Vision as having the potential to drive our economy forward. This project helps deliver on both of these strategic priorities.

“Our support for projects like this helps the department, and wider government, deliver its commitment to rebuild a more competitive, inclusive, and greener economy. Demand for sustainable and zero carbon products and services is growing, and governments are increasing spend on green energy infrastructure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlighting the importance of ‘delivering the green infrastructure revolution’, Simon Gallagher, a Northern Ireland native and managing director of eSmart Networks, explained: “We aim to be the market leader in delivering the green infrastructure revolution through EV Charging infrastructure, renewable energy and large-scale industrial connections.

“The well-educated, young and diverse workforce here will provide us with the skills and expertise needed to increase the breadth and depth of our in-house technical expertise.

"We are also excited to connect with the excellent local universities and colleges. As a graduate of what is now Belfast Metropolitan College and Queen’s University myself, I know that the engineering education and heritage in Northern Ireland is truly world class – particularly in advanced electrical, mechanical and civil engineering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Invest NI has been very supportive in helping us set up here. We are really looking forward to what the Technical Hub can do for our business, and to our future in Northern Ireland.”